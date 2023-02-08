Read full article on original website
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
Avon shop owner's friendship with 84-year-old customer leads to acts of kindness
AVON, Ind. — Chocolate and love go hand in hand, especially around Valentine's Day. Love for chocolate also led to a sweet friendship in Hendricks County that spans generations, linked strangers and inspired a selfless gift. At The Fudge Kettle in Avon, creating candy is more than a job...
Fox 59
Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
wrtv.com
'It's everything': The Food Architect bringing healthy products to the west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Inside of a black shipping container at The Amp Food Hall on Indy's west side, you'll find The Food Architect. Corey McDaniel started the natural drink and sea moss bar in 2014. "Your body is made up of 102 minerals; sea moss is made up of 92...
wrtv.com
Trafalgar police officer shares story of recovery, still in need of accessible van
GREENWOOD — Reading a book to his two children are precious moments Dustin Moody isn't taking for granted. He was away from his boys for about 6 months while recovering in a Chicago hospital. The Trafalgar Police Officer's life changed following a pursuit on June 25. His injuries left...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
WISH-TV
Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
'We don’t want to live without him': Family remembers homicide victim
The family of Brian Ward Junior's family described him as a carefree man, who loved to go on family vacations and match his father.
Pets of the Week: 2-11-23
INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in the gallery below:. Pets of the Week: 2-11-23 1/5. Gremlin is around 2 years old. He's a little jumpy but is a friendly...
Police find person dead while responding to shots fired call on Indy's NE side
Police are investigating after they found a man dead while responding to a call for shots fired on the city's northeast side.
wrtv.com
Wayne County deputies, Child Protective Services investigating after 1-year-old dies
HAGERSTOWN — An investigation is underway after a young child was found unresponsive in a Hagerstown home and later died. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Brick Church Road Wednesday morning. That's not far from the Hagerstown Airport and Hartley Hills Country Club.
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto […]
Meet the new Indianapolis police chaplains
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department swore in Keegan Allen as one of the newest members of the IMPD Chaplain’s Office on Jan. 26. He will assist local police officers and spiritually support the community through pain and grief. Allen, a 20-year-old Black man, said God called him to be a...
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the correctional officer as part of his […]
bloomingtonian.com
Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report
According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
