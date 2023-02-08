ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.  The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.  The victim is being transported to an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
FRANKLIN, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pets of the Week: 2-11-23

INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in the gallery below:. Pets of the Week: 2-11-23 1/5. Gremlin is around 2 years old. He's a little jumpy but is a friendly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Meet the new Indianapolis police chaplains

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department swore in Keegan Allen as one of the newest members of the IMPD Chaplain’s Office on Jan. 26. He will assist local police officers and spiritually support the community through pain and grief. Allen, a 20-year-old Black man, said God called him to be a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report

According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

