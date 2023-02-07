Read full article on original website
Raymond Cruz Talks About Returning to 'Breaking Bad' Universe for Super Bowl Ad
Raymond Cruz was certain his time on Breaking Bad was over when his character, Mexican drug lord Tuco Salamanca, was killed off in the second episode of the second season nearly 14 years ago. Tuco was one of the first distributors that chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-manufacturer Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and partner in crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) approached to sell their product.
WATCH: Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Make It Rain “PANTIES Y BRASIERES” in New Music Video
It’s finally out! Rauw Alejandro’s new music video “PANTIES Y BRASIERES” featuring the GOAT Daddy Yankee was released yesterday (Feb. 7). The results of two reggaeton tastemakers together? Nothing short of epic. “One of my favorite videos with one of my favorite artists @daddyyankee aka Yankeeman...
