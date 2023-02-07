ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
remezcla.com

INTERVIEW: Raymond Cruz Talks About Returning to ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe for Super Bowl Ad

Raymond Cruz was certain his time on Breaking Bad was over when his character, Mexican drug lord Tuco Salamanca, was killed off in the second episode of the second season nearly 14 years ago. Tuco was one of the first distributors that chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-manufacturer Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and partner in crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) approached to sell their product.

Comments / 0

Community Policy