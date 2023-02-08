Incidental or intentional? Watch Trayce Jackson-Davis get tripped by Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy
Incidental or intentional?
Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy got in the way of Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis in the closing moments of the Hoosiers' 66-60 Big Ten victory Tuesday night. Jackson-Davis had been fouled while grabbing the rebound.
You can decide if Mulcahy gave it a little extra, though it appears the Rutgers guard stuck out his foot in an attempt to trip the Hoosiers big man.
Jackson-Davis had 20 points and 18 rebounds, eclipsing 2,000 points for his career. He stands sixth in IU career scoring and third in rebounds.
