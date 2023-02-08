Read full article on original website
US restricts 6 Chinese companies tied to airships and balloons
CNN — The US Commerce Department is restricting six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese army's aerospace programs from obtaining US technology without government authorization. The move comes after a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out surveillance flew over the US last week, raising political tensions between the world's...
Stock buybacks could beat last year's record $1.2 trillion
CNN — Companies have been eager to please Wall Street in what has so far been a lackluster earnings season by repurchasing shares and boosting dividends for shareholders. What's happening: Buyback announcements reached a new record of $1.22 trillion last year, and they're already on track to beat that high in 2023.
UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023
CNN — The UK economy flatlined in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning that it just managed to avoid falling into a recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen 0.2% in the July-September period, and two consecutive quarters of contraction would have pushed the country into a recession. GDP for the December quarter showed zero growth.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
South Africa's energy crisis poses 'existential threat' to its economy
CNN — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster in response to the country's drawn-out energy crisis, calling it "an existential threat" to Africa's most developed economy. Setting out the government's key objectives for the year in a state of the nation address Thursday,...
A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America
CNN — When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that...
Strong jobs, lower inflation push consumer sentiment to 13-month high
CNN — Easing inflation and a strong labor market are helping consumers feel better about the economy this month, according to a closely watched survey released Friday by the University of Michigan. The preliminary consumer sentiment index for February increased to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, the university reported...
'Exceptional' warming: January temperatures 2.2 degrees higher than average in Europe
CNN — Europe has experienced an exceptionally warm January, with average temperatures 2.2 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1990 to 2020 average, according to data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. The month started with a record-breaking heatwave, as New Year's Day saw an alarming number of...
PayPal, DexCom rise; Expedia, Lyft fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. PayPal Holdings Inc., up $2.38 to $80.80. The digital payments platform gave investors a strong profit forecast. DexCom Inc., up $10.65 to $117.89. The medical device company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Cloudflare Inc., up $1.93...
Spain will offer citizenship to freed political prisoners from Nicaragua
CNN — Spain will offer a path to citizenship for 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners who were recently released from prison and many of whom were sent to the United States on Thursday, a spokesman for Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN. The spokesman did not immediately respond to...
