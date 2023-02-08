Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Cherie Spencer's free throw seals Northshore's 40-36 win at Slidell
With her team clinging to a three-point lead, Northshore sophomore Cherie Spencer stepped to the free throw with nine seconds left on the road against District 6-5A rival Slidell. Spencer had missed her last four free throw attempts, and the road crowd was loud and hoping to see that trend...
NOLA.com
Northshore turns up the defense to knock off Slidell, 64-47
Northshore turned up its defensive pressure during a convincing 64-47 District 6-5A victory at Slidell on Feb. 10. With the win, the Panthers (19-9, 6-1) finish as the district runner-up behind Ponchatoula. Northshore coach Joshua Carlin said his team's defense was the difference. "Defensively, we were locked in for the...
NOLA.com
Tulane-East Carolina men's hoops game will not be played Saturday
The Tulane-East Carolina men’s basketball game set for Saturday will not be played as scheduled due to the sudden death of East Carolina radio broadcaster Jeff Charles on Friday evening in New Orleans. Charles has called play-by-play of Pirates football and basketball for 35 years and recently broadcast his...
Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
NOLA.com
Brother Martin High School honors inspiring faculty members
Top recognition at the Brother Martin High School faculty recognition ceremony went to Craig Zeller ‘02, the technology coordinator and computer science department chair; and Gary Giepert '80, the head rugby coach. Zeller, who received the Brother More Schaefer, S.C., Faculty Award, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science...
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
NOLA.com
Parades on Saturday: Choctaw, Freret, Pontchartrain and more. See maps, times, throws
Parades are staged today in four parishes. The 17th annual Nemesis parade rolls as St. Bernard Parish’s only parade. Nemesis features 18 floats and 320 male and female riders who toss decorated T-shirts. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting late into the evening, six parades travel along St. Charles...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
Children found in overturned trailer after tornado rips through Louisiana
Severe thunderstorms across the South produced damage ahead of a cold front that promised to produce heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast and snowfall for parts of the Upper Midwest on what was deemed by the FOX Forecast Center to be a triple threat.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 20-26, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Jan. 20-26, 2023. Data is compiled from public records. Stratford Drive 555: RSC Properties LLC to BJV Enterprises LLC, $170,000. W. Imperial Drive 29: Jessica Demourelle Solares Cristina to Vivian C. Solares Cahill,...
NOLA.com
2 New Orleans schools, Mildred Osborne Charter and Akili Academy, will merge next year
The operators of Mildred Osborne Charter School and Akili Academy in New Orleans relinquished their charters this week and plan to form a new school at Mildred Osborne’s Kenilworth campus next school year. Crescent City Schools, which runs Akili and several other schools in the city, and Arise Schools,...
NOLA.com
King cake notebook: King cake by another shape at a Gretna newcomer
Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St....
NOLA.com
Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard
A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
stmarynow.com
Barge strike closes La. 182 bridge briefly; longer rehab closure delayed
The La. 182 bridge over Berwick Bay was closed overnight Saturday because of a barge strike, then was reopened by lunchtime Sunday after a state inspection. The relatively quick reopening of the bridge isn’t the only break for local drivers. A rehabilitation project expected to close the old bridge for two years has been pushed back for up to three months.
NOLA.com
On the route: Napoleon Avenue penthouse for $2.8 million has star qualities
Blending the charm of vintage style with the convenience of contemporary living is often a challenge. But, perched on historic Napoleon Avenue in Uptown, a unique building sports a penthouse unit offering vast views of the city, an abundance of interesting architectural elements and an ambiance that speaks to refined living, with a star-tinged legacy.
The Only Swamp Monster Restaurant in Louisiana
The Only Swamp Monster Restaurant in Louisiana
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
