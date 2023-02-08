ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Cherie Spencer's free throw seals Northshore's 40-36 win at Slidell

With her team clinging to a three-point lead, Northshore sophomore Cherie Spencer stepped to the free throw with nine seconds left on the road against District 6-5A rival Slidell. Spencer had missed her last four free throw attempts, and the road crowd was loud and hoping to see that trend...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Northshore turns up the defense to knock off Slidell, 64-47

Northshore turned up its defensive pressure during a convincing 64-47 District 6-5A victory at Slidell on Feb. 10. With the win, the Panthers (19-9, 6-1) finish as the district runner-up behind Ponchatoula. Northshore coach Joshua Carlin said his team's defense was the difference. "Defensively, we were locked in for the...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane-East Carolina men's hoops game will not be played Saturday

The Tulane-East Carolina men’s basketball game set for Saturday will not be played as scheduled due to the sudden death of East Carolina radio broadcaster Jeff Charles on Friday evening in New Orleans. Charles has called play-by-play of Pirates football and basketball for 35 years and recently broadcast his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track

Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
AVONDALE, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin High School honors inspiring faculty members

Top recognition at the Brother Martin High School faculty recognition ceremony went to Craig Zeller ‘02, the technology coordinator and computer science department chair; and Gary Giepert '80, the head rugby coach. Zeller, who received the Brother More Schaefer, S.C., Faculty Award, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science...
postsouth.com

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
GATOR 99.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

King cake notebook: King cake by another shape at a Gretna newcomer

Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard

A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Barge strike closes La. 182 bridge briefly; longer rehab closure delayed

The La. 182 bridge over Berwick Bay was closed overnight Saturday because of a barge strike, then was reopened by lunchtime Sunday after a state inspection. The relatively quick reopening of the bridge isn’t the only break for local drivers. A rehabilitation project expected to close the old bridge for two years has been pushed back for up to three months.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

On the route: Napoleon Avenue penthouse for $2.8 million has star qualities

Blending the charm of vintage style with the convenience of contemporary living is often a challenge. But, perched on historic Napoleon Avenue in Uptown, a unique building sports a penthouse unit offering vast views of the city, an abundance of interesting architectural elements and an ambiance that speaks to refined living, with a star-tinged legacy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy