ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Senator John Fetterman's guest for State of the Union is man freed from prison

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2Prx_0kftM5lt00

Sen. Fetterman to bring guest to State of the Union 00:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator John Fetterman had a special guest at Tuesday's State of the Union.

Fetterman brought Dennis "Freedom" Horton as his guest. Dennis and his brother, Lee, spent 28 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder for a shooting they did not commit.

Both brothers maintained their innocence and the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons voted to commute their sentences in 2020.

One person who was not with the senator Tuesday was his wife, Gisele.

She tweeted that she was disappointed that she could not attend. Instead, she was in her turnout gear as part of her volunteering as a firefighter in Braddock.

Since December, Gisele has been training with the Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department.

Comments / 62

Terri Tibbetts
3d ago

the Democrats are just trashy people they get together and they invite trashy people ...the State of the Union has turned into nothing but a trashy televised piece of crap

Reply(4)
44
Idi Dthat
2d ago

Where is there any proof they'd I'd not commit this crime? It simply says he commuted their sentence, as he has dozens of other murderers

Reply(1)
22
Pasquale
2d ago

The Democrat platform nationwide.....release the criminals, disarm the law abiding population, and watch our nation circle the drain.....

Reply(6)
20
Related
CBS Philly

Pa.'s John Fetterman assigned to 2 committees in the Senate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman has been assigned to two committees in the United States Senate.Fetterman says he's been assigned to both the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as well as the Special Committee on aging. That special committee oversees programs including Medicare and Social Security.The chairman of the special committee is Fetterman's fellow Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.Casey welcomed Fetterman aboard the committee on social media, saying he's excited to work him to to better the lives of seniors and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Pelosi calls GOP heckling of Biden during State of the Union ‘showbiz’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, said Republican heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening was “showbiz.”  Several members of the Republican conference shouted out at Biden during his speech, notably when he accused some in the GOP of wanting to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, or requiring…
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing

When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,”...
PENSACOLA, FL
New York Post

Fetterman campaign may have violated finance rules by selling donor list

With just days left before the vote in one of last year’s most hotly contested midterm election races, John Fetterman’s senate campaign raked in nearly $2.5 million from multiple sales of its donor lists, at wildly divergent prices — a possible violation of campaign finance rules. On Nov. 3, 2022, five days before voters were scheduled to go to the polls in the key senate race that pitted Pensylvania Democrat Fetterman against Republican television personality Mehmet Oz, Fetterman for PA raked in $2.2 million from two progressive Washington strategists for the sale of the list. Middle Seat Consulting, which worked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats win back Pennsylvania House in three special elections

Democrats won three Pennsylvania House seats up for grabs in special elections on Tuesday, taking the majority in the state chamber.  The party had won control of the state House by a one-seat margin during last year’s midterms, but three seats became vacant after one state lawmaker passed away and two others stepped down.  “We…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Jan. 6 rioter who brought Confederate flag to Capitol to be sentenced Thursday

Washington — The pro-Trump rioter who marched through the halls of Congress while wielding a Confederate flag on Jan. 6, 2021, will face a federal judge to learn his sentence on Thursday, more than two years after photos of him became some of the most widely recognized images of the attack on the Capitol.Kevin Seefried, 53, was convicted in June 2022 after Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found he illegally entered the Capitol, where he marched through the halls outside the Senate chamber.The Delaware resident was convicted of multiple counts, including obstructing...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman released from the hospital after feeling lightheaded

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital, his office said Friday evening.Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday at George Washington University Hospital after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat in Washington. He stayed for testing, which was negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said.At the hospital, the former Braddock mayor was being monitored with an electroencephalogram (EEG) - an instrument that measures brainwaves - for signs of a seizure, Fetterman's communications director Joe Calvello said Thursday.On Friday evening, his office released a statement, saying:"A...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy