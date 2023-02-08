ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

New Hanover Sheriff's Office responds to Burger King armed robbery

By Owen Hassell, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6yNf_0kftM27i00

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said it responded to an armed robbery at a Wilmington fast-food restaurant Tuesday.

According to a news release, it responded shortly before 7 p.m. at the Burger King in Ogden on the 7200 block of Market Street. The suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/1066/Submit-a-Crime-Tip or at 910-798-4162.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr. She...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
bladenonline.com

Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023

The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Cape Carteret man facing arson, other charges

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — A Cape Carteret man was arrested following an investigation into a suspicious fire that happened on Feb. 4. Jay Stewart Johnson, 44, of 129 Bayshore Drive in Cape Carteret was arrested on Wednesday after surrendering at the Cape Carteret Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the police department. […]
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WITN

Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy