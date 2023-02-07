ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biggest ‘Teen Mom’ Feuds in the Franchise: Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, Amber Portwood and Ashley Jones and More

The Teen Mom franchise kicked off with 16 and Pregnant in 2009 and has since evolved into numerous iterations — and numerous feuds among the cast.

While there have been significant cast changes through the years, one constant has remained: the drama. While the stars of the franchise have frequently fought with the fathers of their children, their parents and more, the spats that have garnered the most attention are the ones between the cast members themselves.

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have had the one of the longest-running feuds in the franchise , which kicked off in October 2017 when the Florida native began dating Javi Marroquin — Lowry’s ex-husband. Though the two called it quits a few months later, the beef between Lowry and DeJesus was only getting started. The reality stars’ relationship grew so tense over the years that it ultimately culminated in the “Coffee Convos” cohost filing a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus. The Teen Mom 3 alum, for her part, later threw a celebration in honor of her legal victory over Lowry, which was filmed for the franchise.

Amber Portwood , who has been candid about her struggles with depression and substance abuse over the years , has a history of violence on the show. In 2010, she was arrested and charged with three counts of domestic battery after physically assaulting her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley , in a disturbing moment caught on camera. The Indiana native — who later served time in prison for drug-related charges — attempted to get into a physical fight with Teen Mom OG costar Farrah Abraham at the 2016 Teen Mom reunion after Abraham and her then-boyfriend, Simon, made fun of Portwood’s then-fiance, Matt Baier .

The drama between the So, You’re Crazy Too? author and her castmates didn’t end there. In January 2023, Portwood came under fire after a phone call between her and Teen Mom: Family Reunion costar Ashley Jones leaked online — audio footage that appeared to depict Portwood threatening to “mutilate” her colleague.

While Portwood, Jones, DeJesus, Abraham and Lowry have all been involved in numerous Teen Mom fights over the years, they are far from the stars in the franchise who have feuded with their MTV colleagues. Jenelle Evans , Cheyenne Floyd , Jade Cline and more have all had beef with one castmate or another.

Keep scrolling to see the messiest Teen Mom feuds in the history of the franchise:

