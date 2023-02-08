ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

El Dorado names Chris Hill head football coach

By Kyle Sutherland
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JByFB_0kftLfIt00

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jaison Sterling

A coaching search that had been ongoing since before Thanksgiving came to an end Tuesday night when the El Dorado School Board unanimously voted Chris Hill as the program’s next head football coach.

“El Dorado is one of the premier jobs in the state, and I’m thrilled about the opportunity,” Hill said in a press release from the school. “The rich tradition of Wildcat football, outstanding community support, and awesome facilities make it a great place to live and work. I look forward to meeting the student-athletes, faculty, and staff and being part of the El Dorado community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44W2x6_0kftLfIt00

After stepping away from the high school ranks from 2017-19 to be offensive coordinator at Harding University, his alma mater, Hill took over at Sylvan Hills prior to the 2020 season and led the Bears to the 6A-East championship and the state semifinals, finishing with a 9-4 record in his first season.

That would be the peak of Hill’s career with the Bears as they were defeated by Mountain Home in the first round of the 2021 playoffs and won only three games in 2022.

Hill’s other head coaching tenures include Morrilton (2003-05), Van Buren (2006-07), Ashdown (2008-09), Bossier Parish, La. (2010) and Wynne (2011-16).

El Dorado is coming off a 5-6 season and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs after winning the program’s 10th state title in 2021 under Steven Jones .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Panthers duo earn football scholarships

Two Magnolia High School seniors will continue their football careers to the college level. Defensive end Demarion Wesson and running back Garrion (B.J.) Curry signed football letters on intent at a ceremony in the MHS Freshman Academy Wednesday morning. Wesson will play for the Arkansas Tech University Wonder Boys next...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.

Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
CAMDEN, AR
myarklamiss.com

El Dorado School District announces the 2023 Sweetheart Court

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below. Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative) Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart) Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
EL DORADO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
WARREN, AR
KNOE TV8

Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia School District may move Arkansas history to high school

Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting. Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school. Also, social studies may be adjusted for world...
MAGNOLIA, AR
talkbusiness.net

New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
ARKANSAS STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Questions arise in LPSB plan to consolidate local elementary schools

Tensions were high at Tuesday night’s Lincoln Parish School Board meeting as the board considered a motion adopting a proposed Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District No. 1. By the end of the night, the motion was passed 7-4, but it didn’t come without much debate throughout the...
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
EL DORADO, AR
myarklamiss.com

2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Second suspect arrested in West Monroe convenience store theft investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/11/2023): The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested another suspect in the convenience store theft that took place in West Monroe, La. on February 8, 2023. According to deputies, 47-year-old Brandon C. Flintroy was allegedly seen on security footage, along with three other suspects, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy