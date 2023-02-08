ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Sunshine today, showers tomorrow especially for southern areas

Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo . Winds: NW 10-20 mph. SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. It will be more seasonable today with highs in the mid-40s....
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
LEWISBERRY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Quittie wetlands bypasses development pressure, but takes hit during pandemic

A recent LebTown article announcing the sale of four acres of county land to a developer near the Quittapahilla Educational Wetland Preserve (QEWP) raised reader concerns about potential impacts that transaction might have on the nature site. Katie Hollen, watershed specialist for the Lebanon County Conservation District (LCCD), said conservation...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

WATCH | Take a ride on Wildcat's Revenge before it opens

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Wildcat is coming back to Hersheypark...kind of. The park announced that Wildcat's Revenge, a new, wood and steel hybrid roller coaster, will open in the Midway area of the park next summer. It will replace the all-wood Wildcat, which was closed in July. "One of...
HERSHEY, PA
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

