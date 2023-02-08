BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was critically injured this morning in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 9 am this morning, a shooting report led the Baltimore Police Department to the 4100 Block of Eierman Avenue. Upon arrival police found a 44-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released and a suspect has not been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers The post 44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO