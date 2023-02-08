ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

How an armed suspect could have slipped past police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two counties were essentially under siege for more than 36 hours. It all started from what was described as a person in distress call to Baltimore County Police. Newly obtained charging documents state Baltimore County Police were called to the home by David Linthicum's father claiming...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents in Cockeysville "relieved, after Linthicum's arrest"

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search for David Linthicum clocked in at about 39 hours, fueling uneasy moments for police and neighbors of the suspect. On the block where the chaos began there's tranquility now - the calm after a violent storm. "I'm so relieved, it was really scary and...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was critically injured this morning in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 9 am this morning, a shooting report led the Baltimore Police Department to the 4100 Block of Eierman Avenue. Upon arrival police found a 44-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released and a suspect has not been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers The post 44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Latest on suspect taken into custody and officer shot

BEL AIR, Md. — WBAL-TV provides the latest update on the shooting of the officer shot and newest development from this ongoing story. Doctors from shock trauma said that detective is on life support this morning but is stable. In a news conference earlier today, Dr. Thomas Scalea said...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police Officer on life support after shooting during manhunt

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An officer with Baltimore County Police is on life support after being shot during the manhunt for David Emory Linthicum, according to officials. Dr. Thomas Scalea of the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center said the officer was admitted to the hospital just after 10 p.m. on February 9 with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and his extremities.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chief: Detective shot is stable, on life-support

The detective who was shot Thursday night in connection with the search of a barricade suspect is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said. Delp said the detective was shot around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. Delp said the officer is in stable condition. Shock Trauma physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the detective is on life-support after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
CBS Baltimore

Man charged for stealing car that led to crash into building that killed pedestrian in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a building that collapsed on a 54-year-old man in East Baltimore. Shawn Lee Brunson, 33, has been charged with stolen auto, which happened on February 7. Police said other charges are pending.Police said 54-year-old Alfred Fincher was killed and several other people were injured after the crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. when the driver of a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as...
BALTIMORE, MD

