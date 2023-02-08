Read full article on original website
KCBY
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
KCBY
Oregon DOJ opens criminal investigation over OLCC head, others diverting rare bourbon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A criminal investigation is underway after reports surfaced that top officials with Oregon’s marijuana and alcohol regulating authority misused their position to purchase rare bottles of bourbon. An internal Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) investigation found the agency’s director, Steve Marks, and five other...
KCBY
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
KCBY
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife secures grant for marine projects
NEWPORT, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marine scientists were successful in securing funds for four research projects to expand "understanding of Oregon's rocky marine habitats." According to a press release from ODFW, the funding came from the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, a group created by the...
KCBY
Masking mandate at Oregon health care facilities could be lifted soon, health officer says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's state health officer says "there's reason for optimism in the months ahead." Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitalizations for respiratory viruses have decreased significantly, which means the state may soon be able to lift its masking requirement in health care settings. He says we've reached a...
KCBY
Lawmakers consider bill to help bring affordable housing to parts of rural Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Lawmakers are considering a bill to help rural Oregon build more housing and attract developers. The measure comes with a hefty price tag, but proponents say it's worth the investment. It is also being considered at a time when Governor Tina Kotek has made Oregon’s housing shortage a priority.
KCBY
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with new language accessibility, calculator function
SALEM, Ore. — The website for Oregon's paid leave program just got a refresh. The Paid Leave Oregon website is now accessible in six different languages, including Spanish and Chinese. The updates include a contributions calculator which lets people find out how much money comes out of their paycheck...
KCBY
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with more information for employees and employers
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department says it has refreshed the Paid Leave Oregon website in response to community feedback. PaidLeave.Oregon.gov is now available in six languages: English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. According to OED's press release, other new features include:. An interactive contributions...
KCBY
ODOT to temporarily close more than 25,000 crosswalks to make them safer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will briefly close more than 25,000 crosswalks over the next year to make them safe for all users. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it looked at crosswalks statewide and found a number of them do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
KCBY
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools
CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
KCBY
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday
There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
KCBY
Measure 114: FBI won't be enforcing background checks, says OSP
SOUTHERN OREGON — The fight over Ballot Measure 114, which would give Oregon some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, is still just getting started in court. Part of the measure would enlist the FBI to conduct federal background checks so people can acquire a permit to purchase a gun.
KCBY
Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay
LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
