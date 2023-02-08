Read full article on original website
Testing change proposed in governor’s Students First Act
(Radio Iowa) – Republicans in the Iowa House are proposing a change in a state law passed just two weeks ago. Under that new law, private school students whose parents get state-funded savings accounts are required to take all required state and federal tests. The bill would keep the requirement for the annual Iowa Statewide Assessment of Students Progress, but it would be up to a private school parent to decide if their child takes other tests to track their literacy skills. Eric Goranson, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of Christian Schools, says the proposed change in the new law is a pleasant surprise.
Reynolds says GOP governors ‘very competitive’ when it comes to cutting taxes
(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds has set a goal of getting rid of the state income tax by the end of 2026, but Reynolds decided not to push for an interim step this year. “We would have probably taken a look at it this year, bringing it down just a little bit more, but I wanted to kind of take a look, just watch what was happening with the environment, with inflation and recession,” Reynolds said. “We would have, I think, been OK, but I just focused on education reform this year and then really taking a look at government and how we provide services to Iowans.”
Gov. Reynolds Statement Iowa Legislature Passing Medical Malpractice Reform
DES MOINES – Today (Wednesday), Governor Reynolds issued the following statement after medical malpractice tort reform passed the Iowa legislature:. “I’m grateful to the legislature for passing reasonable medical malpractice reform, allowing Iowa’s health care industry to become stronger and more accessible. To the OBGYNs and physicians who have been worried about practicing in Iowa, we are ready for you! These reforms balance the needs of injured patients with the needs of all Iowans to have a robust health care system. As I said in my Condition of the State, these reforms could not wait another year.”
Legislature passes medical malpractice caps
(Radio Iowa) – Most Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have voted to set limits on pain and suffering damages from medical malpractice lawsuits. The move has been one of the governor’s priorities. Under the new guidelines, those non-economic damages for medical malpractice claims against hospitals would be limited to a maximum of two million dollars. For clinics, nursing homes and individual physicians the cap would be one million. Representative Ann Meyer, a Republican from Fort Dodge who’s a nurse, says the cost of liability insurance is hurting recruitment and retention of doctors, particularly in rural areas.
Bill to adjust Iowa child labor rules advances
(Radio Iowa) – Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, said key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15 year olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night. “Everybody has a worker need right now,” Epperly said during a senate subcommittee hearing today. “I think the latest statistics are young people from 16-24, the job participation rate is like 56%. It’s awful low.”
First flood forecast shows only concern is in eastern Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – The National Weather Service’s first look at the potential for flooding this spring shows most of the state in good shape. Hydrologist Jeff Zogg says eastern Iowa is the only area raising concern. “The first flood outlook for the state of Iowa for this spring is showing a near to below-normal risk of flooding. And most streams in the state the main exceptions, the Mississippi River in far eastern Iowa, where the risk is above normal,” Zogg says.
ISU professor studying Iowa’s wine drinking habits
(Radio Iowa) – An expert at Iowa State University is conducting an online survey of Iowa wine drinkers to learn more about how and why they choose products made in the state. Aude Watrelot says the survey on white and red wines covers many aspects of the decision to buy a product. “Do they buy those wines at a specific place? So maybe at a winery, or is it more in a restaurant? Or is it in a grocery store? And then what do they look at when they try to purchase wine?,” she says.
Wear a super belt to score a super weekend
(Iowa DOT Roadside Chat series) -There are a lot of “super” things happening this weekend. If you’re going to be on the road traveling to celebrate the big game or any other event, make sure you and all your passengers are buckled up. Here are a few...
Special traffic enforcement planned for Superbowl weekend
(Radio Iowa) – There’ll be lots of parties this weekend for the big game and there will also be plenty of patrol cars on the road looking for drunk and impaired drivers. Sergeant Paul Gardner of the Iowa State Patrol says an extra enforcement effort is planned to try and get everyone home safely. “In 2022 there was a spike in deaths across the country with 244 people killed in traffic deaths and the 12-hour period during and after the Superbowl game,” Gardner says. He says a study of the similar period one weekend later showed 187 deaths. Gardner says the increase in Superbowl Sunday deaths was also linked to drunk driving.
