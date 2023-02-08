ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 43

Police respond to York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Lebanon City shooting, police investigating

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of 8th and Cumberland Streets just before 7:00 pm on Thursday for reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they discovered...
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arrested today in connection to a shooting on the 600 block of East Market Street, York City Police say. According to a police report, officers responded to the area after getting reports of a shooting and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Gunshot victim drives himself to the hospital after Thursday night shooting

Lebanon city police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night, Feb. 9, in the city. According to the police release, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Cumberland streets around 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of gun shots fired. Police said that upon arrival, they discovered that a suspect had already fled the area, while the victim had driven himself to a local hospital.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

York County police phone number being used in scams

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting

One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
EPHRATA, PA
FOX 43

Man charged in connection to two Lebanon shootings

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings. According to Lebanon City Police, Alex Torres-Santos, 22, was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings. On Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m., Lebanon police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman St. for a...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy