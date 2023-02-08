Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly threatened Harrisburg officers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Harrisburg Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man after they say he threatened officers. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Cameron and Market Streets around 7:30 AM on Friday, January 20 for reports of a man acting suspiciously.
Body found in Columbia home; police say it's a homicide and a suspect is in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Columbia say they have a suspect in custody but are continuing to investigate after a body was found inside a home in the Lancaster County borough. The body was found Friday at about 8:18 a.m. inside a home on the 500 block of...
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
local21news.com
One injured in Lebanon City shooting, police investigating
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of 8th and Cumberland Streets just before 7:00 pm on Thursday for reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they discovered...
abc27.com
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as cocaine and marijuana, struck a police car as he tried to navigate around emergency vehicles that were responding to a call with their lights activated. According to the Lower Allen...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Killing of 12-Year-Old Girl He Stored in a Freezer in Lancaster Co.
WARNING: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers. Jason Shackelford was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of his former girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter who he stored in a freezer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. On Friday, East...
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
abc27.com
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arrested today in connection to a shooting on the 600 block of East Market Street, York City Police say. According to a police report, officers responded to the area after getting reports of a shooting and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
local21news.com
12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
lebtown.com
Gunshot victim drives himself to the hospital after Thursday night shooting
Lebanon city police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night, Feb. 9, in the city. According to the police release, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Cumberland streets around 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of gun shots fired. Police said that upon arrival, they discovered that a suspect had already fled the area, while the victim had driven himself to a local hospital.
abc27.com
York County police phone number being used in scams
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
abc27.com
Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting
One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
Man charged in connection to two Lebanon shootings
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings. According to Lebanon City Police, Alex Torres-Santos, 22, was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings. On Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m., Lebanon police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman St. for a...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
