John Cleese says he snubbed BBC for ‘Fawlty Towers’ reboot
John Cleese has said he snubbed the BBC over his Fawlty Towers reboot because the broadcaster wouldn’t give the show “freedom”. Earlier this week, the Monty Python actor announced that he’s set to reprise one of his most famous roles as the perpetually stressed hotel owner Basil Fawlty. Cleese wrote and starred in the ’70s sitcom, which originally aired on the BBC.
John Cleese To Reconstruct TV's "Faulty Towers"
According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network, "The classic British sitcom Fawlty Towers has been recognized for decades as one of, if not the greatest British sitcoms of all time. Now more than 40 years after it ended, it’s getting a reboot."
‘Fawlty Towers’ Reboot in the Works
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Classic British sitcom “Fawlty Towers” is being revived at Castle Rock Entertainment with original series star and writer John Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese set to write and star. Originally telecast on on BBC2 in 1975 and 1979, the series is set in Fawlty Towers, a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torguay on the English Riviera with Cleese as the rude and put-upon owner Basil Fawlty. Twelve episodes were produced in the original run.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Kate Winslet stars in first-look at brand new HBO drama
HBO has released a first look at Kate Winslet in The Palace, an upcoming limited series from A Very English Scandal director Stephen Frears. The new drama, which also stars The Undoing's Hugh Grant, will depict the fall of an authoritarian regime within the confines of a palace. Character descriptions...
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
'Not Dead Yet' Is a New Supernatural Comedy Series on ABC — Where Was the Show Filmed?
If you're in the market for a new comedy series to watch, you may want to check out Not Dead Yet on ABC. The new series sees Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) return to the primetime slot in this quirky, slightly supernatural workplace sitcom. Gina portrays Nell Stevens, a journalist...
‘Married…With Children’ Star Ted McGinley Guest-Starred on Christmas Episode Before Landing Jefferson D’Arcy Role
'Married...With Children' star Ted McGinley guest-starred on an episode of the Fox sitcom before becoming a permanent cast member.
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
"What's It All About, 'ALF'?": Behind the Troubled Scenes of the Beloved 1980s Sci-Fi Sitcom Classic
The show marked a return to the sci-fi/fantasy programming that was so rampant in the 1960s and early '70s. It was a cross between My Favorite Martin and Bewitched, with a little Brady Bunch on the side. The name of the series was ALF, a half-hour sitcom that originally aired on NBC from September 22, 1986 to March 24, 1990. And while there was been talk for years of rebooting the series in some fashion, let's take a look back at the series (which did inspire a TV-movie sequel in 1996).
I felt like a monster after stabbing baby, mum tells Belfast court
A woman who stabbed her baby and toddler told police she "felt like a monster", her trial has heard. The mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. She accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges. On Thursday,...
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
‘Spartacus’ Sequel Series Developing at Starz From Original Creator Steven S. DeKnight
Starz is developing a sequel to its historical drama series “Spartacus.” Steven S. DeKnight, who created the original series, will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the new series. “Spartacus” was inspired by the story of the gladiator of the same name who incited a massive slave rebellion against Rome in the year 73 BC. Per the logline, the sequel series will be set after the defeat of Spartacus and his revolution, depicting “a new tale of treachery, deceit and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.” The original show debuted in 2010, with Season 1 carrying the title “Spartacus:...
HBO Cancels Hit Comedy After Two Seasons
The zany sci-fi adventure Avenue 5 is officially over at HBO. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that the live-action series has officially been cancelled after two seasons on the platform. Created by Veep and The Thick of It's Armando Iannucci, the series originally debuted on HBO in January of 2020. It debuted its ...
Apple TV+ Renews Tehran, Hugh Laurie to Star
Apple TV+ has renewed the espionage thriller Tehran for a third season, which will see Hugh Laurie (House, M.D.; The Night Manager) join the cast. Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and directed by Daniel Syrkin, season three of Tehran is now in production. Seasons one and two are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.
