ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

WM Phoenix Open far from overlooked with Super Bowl in town

SCOTTSDALE — Sure, the lead up to the biggest football game of the year isn’t lost on anyone in the desert. With Super Bowl LVII taking place at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, the Valley is painted in turquoise, purple and red. Festivities around the big game are aplenty, from numerous celebrity pool parties and meet-and-greets to downtown Phoenix changing shape into Super Bowl headquarters.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns’ James Jones: Kevin Durant trade with Nets required patience, luck

These days, just about everything gets out. No information when it comes to potential trades is safe. The value of a good scoop is immeasurable. That made it all the more surprising on Friday when a report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst noted that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and specifically to the Suns. Everyone involved somehow kept that under wraps until Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Taylor, Hadwin lead WM Phoenix Open after frost delay Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale. “I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-under 73 that left him seven strokes behind.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy