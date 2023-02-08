Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Suns owner Ishbia’s culture commitment tested by Isiah Thomas report
PHOENIX — Mat Ishbia took the podium for his introductory press conference Wednesday at Footprint Center as the symbol of positive change. It wasn’t anything of his doing but simply because of who he replaced as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. Ishbia replaced Robert...
Phoenix Suns wisely swing for fences with historic Kevin Durant trade
Do you fancy yourself as a gambler? Are you willing to add risk to the equation and better your odds of reaching the end goal? How much does that change for you when things aren’t going your way?. Your answers to those questions will likely match up with how...
Fan detained after rushing onto green of WM Phoenix Open 16th hole
A fan dressed in, well, not very much, ran onto the green at the WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole on Friday. It’s the second round of the tournament that runs through Sunday at TPC Scottsdale. The attendee, who appeared to have “Mac Savage” written on his chest, charged...
Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant from Brooklyn Nets, per reports
The Phoenix Suns are acquiring forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade revolving around small forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In addition to Bridges and Johnson, forward Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) and a 2028...
WM Phoenix Open far from overlooked with Super Bowl in town
SCOTTSDALE — Sure, the lead up to the biggest football game of the year isn’t lost on anyone in the desert. With Super Bowl LVII taking place at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, the Valley is painted in turquoise, purple and red. Festivities around the big game are aplenty, from numerous celebrity pool parties and meet-and-greets to downtown Phoenix changing shape into Super Bowl headquarters.
Mat Ishbia eager to ‘get in dirt’ to give Phoenix Suns a proper foundation
PHOENIX — Mat Ishbia has got a whole lot of work to do. And immediately. Anyone going through the transition of becoming the new owner of a professional sports team is in the same spot. Fortunately, for Phoenix Suns fans, Ishbia’s the right guy for that job. At...
Phoenix Suns’ Mat Ishbia represents new beginning, hopeful reprieve for franchise
A sports town is only as good as its owners. It’s a dicey proposition. Mat Ishbia is our newest gatekeeper. He is impossibly young and full of energy. His debut press conference was almost frenetic, but in a good way. He is a 43-year-old fanboy living the dream. His...
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson thank Phoenix in farewell message to Suns, fans
Former Phoenix Suns wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson officially said goodbye to the Valley on Friday via Instagram. “The Twins,” four unprotected first-round selections and a pick swap were sent to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in exchange for superstar Kevin Durant and wing T.J. Warren. “On to...
Suns’ James Jones: Kevin Durant trade with Nets required patience, luck
These days, just about everything gets out. No information when it comes to potential trades is safe. The value of a good scoop is immeasurable. That made it all the more surprising on Friday when a report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst noted that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and specifically to the Suns. Everyone involved somehow kept that under wraps until Friday.
Kevin Durant deal resuscitates the Suns and the Valley’s sports scene
Super teams are tantalizing. They are fueled by swagger and star power. Their ceilings seem celestial, infinite, limitless. Warning: They rarely live up to the hype. The Valley will try to buck NBA history and a 55-year championship drought with Kevin Durant, an acquisition that rocked the fanbase and resuscitated the Suns’ sagging title hopes.
Suns’ Monty Williams: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson are ‘family’
February 9, 2023, is a date that will go down in Arizona sports history: the day the Phoenix Suns officially acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. But when members of the Suns organization think about the day, the emotion of it will be what comes up. Phoenix had to...
Scottsdale and the sunshine: Eagles, Chiefs give their takes on Arizona
PHOENIX — In case you need another reminder:. All eyes are on the Valley and Arizona this week as Super Bowl LVII festivities led into the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Monday night was the first real glimpse of just how much of the focus...
Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin’s behavior in a hotel Sunday night. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked...
Taylor, Hadwin lead WM Phoenix Open after frost delay Thursday
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale. “I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-under 73 that left him seven strokes behind.
