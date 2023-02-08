LeBron James on cusp of breaking NBA's all-time scoring record

LeBron James hunting for all-time scoring record in tonight's game against Thunder 02:36

LeBron James is just points away from becoming the National Basketball Association's all-time leading scorer, breaking a record that has stood for nearly four decades.

With 38,352 points heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James needs just 36 points to become the league's most prolific scorer. Thus far this season, the 38-year-old is averaging 30 points a game, good enough for the third-best mark of his 20-year career.

While it's not a guarantee that he sets the record tonight, James has scored 36 or more points in seven of the team's 54 games this season, including six times in his 16 games since Dec. 30, when he turned 38-years-old.

LeBron James during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. G Fiume / Getty Images

As it stands, James has only been outscored by Hall of Fame big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former Laker who has held the record since breaking it on April 5, 1984. He played five seasons after, padding the record he took from Wilt Chamberlain at the time.

James has currently played 151 less games than Abdul-Jabbar and attempted 460 less field goals.

While his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats is already cemented, the accomplishment will be just another in a storied career from the Akron, Ohio native. On top of four NBA Championships (one with the Lakers in 2020), four MVP Awards and 13 All-NBA First Team selections, James and Abdul-Jabbar also sit atop another leaderboard — tied at 19 apiece for All-Star Game selections.

He has a chance to break the record in front of the Crypto.com Arena crowd, treating Lakers fans aplenty to yet another historic moment.

James is one of six Lakers players to rank among the league's best scorers, including Abdul-Jabbar (No. 1), Karl Malone (No. 3), Kobe Bryant (No 4), Wilt Chamberlain (No. 7) and Shaquille O'Neal (No. 8).

Along with being the second-highest scorer in league history, James currently sits amongst the top 10 all-time in:

games played (No. 10 with 1409),

assists (No. 4 with 10,351),

steals (No. 9 with 2,176),

defensive rebounds (No. 10 with 8,924),

field goals made (No. 2 with 14,040),

three pointers made (No. 9 with 2,233),

free throws made (No. 4 with 8,039).

A massive gap stands between James and other active players in today's game, with the next closest player being Kevin Durant — who has 26,684.

Matthew Rodriguez | KCAL News

James' first basket came all the way back on Oct. 30, 2003, in a game where he set what was then a rookie record for most points scored in a debut with 25.

Since then, he's continued to wow the masses and live up to his many monikers, including "King James" and "The Chosen One."

He would remain with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for the first seven seasons of his career before heading to the Miami Heat, where he earned his first and second NBA Titles. At the end of the 2014 season, James returned home to the Cavs to help them earn the franchise's sole NBA Championship in 2016.

After four full seasons in Cleveland, James joined the Purple and Gold in 2018. He became the first player in the history of the NBA to win a title with an Eastern Conference team and a Western Conference team when the Lakers topped the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

His legacy far surpasses the impact he's made on the basketball court, as James has consistently engaged in philanthropic efforts that now include the foundation of the I Promise School in Akron, a public school that includes a family resource center with services for parents and students alike, also providing housing to several families of enrolled students.

James has always voiced his opinion on various social issues, including in 2020, when he was one of the league's loudest players when it came to calling for reform and putting an end to racial inequality in the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death. His activism has continued throughout the course of his career, using his massive social media following and popularity to voice concerns felt by many of the world's more oppressed groups.

James became the first active athlete to surpass a net worth of $1 billion, due to several successful financial ventures that include ownership in both Liverpool F.C. in the Premier League and the Boston Red Sox, as well as the creation of an entertainment company.

With what appears to be plenty of gas left in the tank, as he still sits amongst league leaders in nearly every statistical category for the 2022-23 season, LeBron James could continue to add thousands of points to what will soon be his record.

The Lakers are scheduled to play again on Thursday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks, another of Abdul-Jabbar's former teams.