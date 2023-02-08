Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex

TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in west Hillsborough County on Tuesday.

According to deputies, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Communications Center received a call about a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments, 4700 block of W Waters Avenue, they discovered two deceased adults with upper body trauma.

Investigators are speaking with possible witnesses and working to understand the relationship between the two adults and what led up to the shooting.

“It’s always sad to hear about the loss of life that ends at the hands of another person,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Always remember, there is help available to anyone who is struggling on their own or needs to voice concerns about another individual.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health issue, you are urged to call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and no residents in the area are in any danger. This investigation remains active; anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200

