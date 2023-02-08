PREP BASKETBALL: Big 2nd half leads West Point past Russellville 61-45

WEST POINT, Ala. – The West Point Lady Warriors tipped off the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament against Russellville Tuesday night and after a close first half, West Point got things going in the second half. A big third quarter allowed the Lady Warriors create separation and they ended up knocking off the Lady Golden Tigers 61-45 to advance to Thursday night’s area title game and clinch a spot in next week’s sub-regional round.

A basket on their opening possession put Russellville on the scoreboard first, but Liberty Shadix put in a free throw to put West Point on the scoreboard. A pair of Lady Golden Tiger treys gave them an 8-3 lead more than halfway through the first period. Laklin Shadix knocked down a shot in the paint to make it an 8-5 game, but five straight points by Russellville pushed their lead to 13-5. A late three by Hallie Wheeler trimmed the deficit to just five at 13-8 going into the second period.

Liberty Shadix drilled a trey from the right corner to make it a 15-11 game, then Laklin Shadix knocked down a short jumper to cut it to two with less than five minutes to go in the first half. A pair of Wheeler free throws tied the game up at 15, then a steal and a layup by Jaelyn Faulkner gave West Point their first lead of the game at 17-15 with a little over three minutes to go in the first half. Another made jumper by Laklin Shadix kept the Lady Warriors ahead at 19-17, and late in the first half, Wheeler made a long-range shot to give West Point a 22-20 lead. The Lady Golden Tigers drilled one from long-range as that gave them a 23-22 lead at the half.

Whatever was said at halftime worked as West Point came out on fire to start the second half. Laklin Shadix put in another jumper to give the Lady Warriors a 24-23 lead, then baskets by Jaelyn Faulkner, Laklin Shadix, and Camryn Faulkner stretched their lead to 30-23. Russellville drilled a three to cut it to four, but Liberty Shadix put in a basket in the paint and Laklin Shadix split from the free-throw line to make it a 33-26 game almost halfway through the third period. The Lady Warriors quickly pulled away from the Lady Golden Tigers after that as Camryn Faulkner and Liberty Shadix each put in a shot down low to make it a 37-28 game. Laklin Shadix, Camryn Faulkner, and Jaelyn Faulkner each added a late basket as West Point ended up outscoring Russellville, 21-5, in the third quarter to take a 43-28 lead into the final period.

Laklin Shadix drilled a trey and later added a basket in the paint to push West Point’s lead to 48-30. A late push by the Lady Golden Tigers cut it to 48-37, but Jaelyn Faulkner put a stop to their run as her and-one opportunity, followed by another layup after that, made it a 54-38 game and free throws by Liberty Shadix and Caitlee Simmons increased their lead to 61-44. The Lady Warriors would go on to defeat Russellville, 61-45, to move on to the area championship game.

Laklin Shadix finished with 18 points for West Point. Liberty Shadix added 14 points. Jaelyn Faulkner ended up with 11 points, while Wheeler and Camryn Faulkner each collected eight points.

West Point will take on either Lawrence County or Brewer in the area title game Thursday at 6 p.m.

