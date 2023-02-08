ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Big 2nd half leads West Point past Russellville 61-45

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GN2fr_0kftIlQC00

WEST POINT, Ala. – The West Point Lady Warriors tipped off the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament against Russellville Tuesday night and after a close first half, West Point got things going in the second half. A big third quarter allowed the Lady Warriors create separation and they ended up knocking off the Lady Golden Tigers 61-45 to advance to Thursday night’s area title game and clinch a spot in next week’s sub-regional round.

A basket on their opening possession put Russellville on the scoreboard first, but Liberty Shadix put in a free throw to put West Point on the scoreboard. A pair of Lady Golden Tiger treys gave them an 8-3 lead more than halfway through the first period. Laklin Shadix knocked down a shot in the paint to make it an 8-5 game, but five straight points by Russellville pushed their lead to 13-5. A late three by Hallie Wheeler trimmed the deficit to just five at 13-8 going into the second period.

Liberty Shadix drilled a trey from the right corner to make it a 15-11 game, then Laklin Shadix knocked down a short jumper to cut it to two with less than five minutes to go in the first half. A pair of Wheeler free throws tied the game up at 15, then a steal and a layup by Jaelyn Faulkner gave West Point their first lead of the game at 17-15 with a little over three minutes to go in the first half. Another made jumper by Laklin Shadix kept the Lady Warriors ahead at 19-17, and late in the first half, Wheeler made a long-range shot to give West Point a 22-20 lead. The Lady Golden Tigers drilled one from long-range as that gave them a 23-22 lead at the half.

Whatever was said at halftime worked as West Point came out on fire to start the second half. Laklin Shadix put in another jumper to give the Lady Warriors a 24-23 lead, then baskets by Jaelyn Faulkner, Laklin Shadix, and Camryn Faulkner stretched their lead to 30-23. Russellville drilled a three to cut it to four, but Liberty Shadix put in a basket in the paint and Laklin Shadix split from the free-throw line to make it a 33-26 game almost halfway through the third period. The Lady Warriors quickly pulled away from the Lady Golden Tigers after that as Camryn Faulkner and Liberty Shadix each put in a shot down low to make it a 37-28 game. Laklin Shadix, Camryn Faulkner, and Jaelyn Faulkner each added a late basket as West Point ended up outscoring Russellville, 21-5, in the third quarter to take a 43-28 lead into the final period.

Laklin Shadix drilled a trey and later added a basket in the paint to push West Point’s lead to 48-30. A late push by the Lady Golden Tigers cut it to 48-37, but Jaelyn Faulkner put a stop to their run as her and-one opportunity, followed by another layup after that, made it a 54-38 game and free throws by Liberty Shadix and Caitlee Simmons increased their lead to 61-44. The Lady Warriors would go on to defeat Russellville, 61-45, to move on to the area championship game.

Laklin Shadix finished with 18 points for West Point. Liberty Shadix added 14 points. Jaelyn Faulkner ended up with 11 points, while Wheeler and Camryn Faulkner each collected eight points.

West Point will take on either Lawrence County or Brewer in the area title game Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: No. 1 Cold Springs downs Locust Fork 48-40 to win area championship

BREMEN, Ala. – The Cold Springs Lady Eagles looked to add yet another area championship to their trophy case Thursday night as they faced off against the Locust Fork Hornets in the Class 2A, Area 11 title game. The Lady Eagles got off to a strong start and Locust Fork made a couple of runs to get back in the game, but Cold Springs pulled away late in the fourth quarter to take the 48-40 win and the area championship. Ella Dickerson put in a driving layup on Cold Springs’ first possession and later added a free throw to give them...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Meek edges Addison 71-64 to claim area title

ARLEY, Ala. – Addison traveled to Meek to take on the Area 13 Regular season champs and to see if they could knock them off for the first time in four tries. Addison came up a bit short as the Tigers controlled the second half and won an excellent game 71-64.  Meek, as winners of the Area tournament, will now host Lynn while Addison will travel to Marion County. The Meek Gym was at standing room only capacity and it was loud. It actually had the atmosphere of a football game, both sides were in full throat and to be honest neither team...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Cullman takes 72-70 4OT thriller at Hartselle to claim area title

HARTSELLE, Ala. — After defeating Decatur in the opening round of 6A, Area 14 Tournament Monday night, the Bearcats returned to Hartselle High School Thursday night to face the Tigers in the area title game and it took all night for these two rivals to battle it out. It took four quarters and additional four overtimes for the Bearcats and the Tigers to settle things but at the end of the marathon, it was Cullman standing out in front with a 72-70 win and the area championship. Not many teams go into a game expecting to play 48 minutes but Bearcats...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Broncos rally to top Decatur Heritage 54-49, capture area championship

HOLLY POND, Ala. – After toppling West End earlier this week, the Holly Pond Broncos were back on the court Friday night to play Decatur Heritage for this year’s 2A, Area 13 Championship. The Broncos trailed by as many as 13 at one point in the third quarter but they rallied as the second half went on and come from behind to defeat the Eagles 54-49 and capture this year’s 2A, Area 13 Championship. Decatur Heritage drilled a three-pointer to take an early lead and after Kollin Brown sank a pair of free throws on the other end, a 5-0 run...
DECATUR, AL
Yellowhammer News

6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail

After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State partners with Fairview High School to provide free haircuts to students

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College is partnering with Fairview High School to provide free haircuts to students. Students in Wallace State’s Salon and Spa Management program will travel to the Fairview campus twice a month to offer free hair services to any student who wants to participate. The program, referred to as Shaggie Aggie, will take place the first and third Thursday of the month. “This gives our students an opportunity to come out and give back, work on their communications skills, cutting and styling skills, and be able to hang out with some awesome students,” said Sabrina Flanigan,...
HANCEVILLE, AL
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSWCD accepting scholarship applications

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Soil & Water Conservation District (CCSWCD) is now accepting applications for a $750 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association.    An applicant must be a U.S. citizen, a high school senior and live in Alabama.   Applications may be picked up at the District office located 501-B Fourth St. SW, Cullman, AL 35055. You can also contact Kathy Holmes at kholmes@cullmanswcd.com or 256-734-1431.   The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is 4 p.m., March 4, 2023.    
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape

A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

11 Eagle Award winners honored for contributions to Alabama State Parks

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Winners of the seventh annual Eagle Awards were honored Saturday as part of Eagle Awareness Weekend at Lake Guntersville State Park.  The Eagle Award – sponsored by the Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – is presented annually to people and organizations who have made outstanding contributions in support of Alabama State Parks. For 2022, 11 winners were selected from nominations submitted.  This year’s Eagle Award winners are:  Curt Cearley (Community Partner) Toni Bruner (Community Partner)  AmeriCorps NCCC (Park Partner) Fresh Air Family (Park Partner) Chewacla Invasive Plant Working Group (Park Partner) Back Country Horsemen of Alabama (Park...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Chilly soaking rain Saturday mixes with some snow late

An interesting weather setup over the weekend brings a lot of rain and some snowfall to Alabama by Saturday night. More stormy weather lies ahead as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. SOAKING THEN SNOWY. Expect a slim chance of some passing, light showers Friday evening into Friday...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

More rain on the way, some snow by Saturday night

Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
ALABAMA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Parkway Place | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama

Parkway Place is an upscale shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama that opened on October 16, 2002. Parkway Place is located at the site of the older Parkway City Mall, which was torn down to allow for the construction of the newer facility. The mall is located at the intersection of Memorial Parkway (U.S. 231) and Drake Avenue. With a total of 643,135 square feet (59,749.2 m2) and 70 in-line stores, Parkway Place is anchored by Dillard's and Belk.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy