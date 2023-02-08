SBLive Missouri high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 7): Top-ranked Incarnate Word stretches win streak to 88 games

The top-ranked juggernaut that is the Incarnate Word girls basketball team has been a fixture in the Top 10 of the SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings so far this season.

The undefeated Red Knights are currently ranked sixth in the country and just keep rolling. With the release of our initial SBLive Missouri Power 25 girls rankings, it is an early choice for the top spot in the Show-Me State.

SBLIVE MISSOURI POWER 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Here's a look at the SBLive Missouri Power 25 (with records through Feb. 5):

1. Incarnate Word (20-0)

The Red Knights are the class of Missouri girls basketball. Doesn't matter what the class is, Incarnate Word under coach Dan Rolfes has been nothing short of dominant and is just as dominant this year. The Red Knights won three-straight state titles in Class 4 before being bumped to Class 6, where they preceded to win back-to-back titles and are poised to win their third Class 6 state championship. The Red Knights have pushed their winning streak to 88 games.

2. Truman (19-1)

If anyone can give Incarnate Word a run for its money in Class 6, the Patriots appear to be the first ones in line to stand against the Red Knights. Truman has not lost to a Missouri team with its only loss coming to Jonesboro late last year. With five more games remaining on the schedule, it looks like Truman will have plenty of tune-up time to get ready for a showdown with the Red Knights.

3. Vashon (16-5)

The Wolverines took their best shot at the Red Knights at Webster Groves over the weekend before falling short. Vashon has only lost one game to a Missouri team with four of its five losses coming to out-of-state opponents. The Wolverines have a showdown with Lutheran St. Charles coming up before prepping for a run in the Class 4 tournament. Coach John Albert's squad features three double-digit scorers to lead a balanced attack.

4. Republic (17-3)

After an early-season loss to Helias Catholic, the Tigers have righted the ship in a big way. The worst loss of the season came midway through January, an 18-point loss to Park Hill South, before cruising to victories over Cape Notre Dame and Strafford. Republic has back-to-back matchups with Nixa and Webb City on the road before finishing the regular season at home with three straight games.

5. Raytown (17-1)

The Jays' only loss on the season came against Republic in the Kickapoo Classic in December. Raytown has played a rugged defense in its victories. It went across the state line to pick up a title at the Blue Valley North Tournament. Raytown as a huge matchup with Grain Valley this week.

6. John Burroughs (19-2)

The defending Class 4 state champions are rolling along. After a hiccup against Incarnate Word in the Visitation Tournament title game, the Bombers are rolling and on a nine-game winning streak. John Burroughs has three games remaining in the regular season before its maiden voyage into Class 5. Allie Turner and Monet Witherspoon lead a two-headed attack.

7. Carl Junction (20-1)

The Bulldogs have rattled through to four tournament championships this year and are currently in the midst of a 15-game winning streak. Carl Junction has big wins over Kickapoo, Republic and Nixa on its resume. Will finish its season with back-to-back road trips at Ozark and Webb City.

8. Grain Valley (17-4)

Winners of seven straight, the Eagles seem to be peaking at the right time. After suffering two back-to-back losses to Republic and Raytown, Grain Valley rolled to a tournament title before three more wins. Will face off against Platte County before a rematch with Raytown later this week.

9. Cape Notre Dame (15-3)

After starting the season with eight straight wins, the Bulldogs stumbled a bit in the midseason before they reeling off three straight wins. They will travel to Dexter this week. Cape Notre Dame has only lost twice to Missouri teams with one loss coming on the road to O'Fallon (Ill.).

10. Rolla (16-4)

The Bulldogs are rolling, winners of seven of their last eight games. Rolla knocked off perennial power Strafford in the Logan-Rogersville Lady Cat Classic for the tournament title. The Bulldogs have a huge matchup with Bolivar this week before a trip to West Plains.

11. Helias Catholic (16-4)

The Crusaders finished third in Class 4 last year and started the season as hot as any team in the state. But after starting the season 11-0, Helias has gone 5-4 in the last nine games. Will square off with Battle this week before traveling to Illinois Power Quincy Notre Dame this weekend.

12. Park Hill South (18-3)

The Panthers are rolling after back-to-back losses to Vashon and Incarnate Word. Park Hill South has rattled off 10 consecutive wins. It will have two tests coming up on its schedule with Staley and Liberty before the Class 6 postseason begins.

13. Strafford (15-5)

The Indians captured third place in Class 3 after winning five of the last six state championships and look destined to get back to the semifinal round. Three of their five losses have come to teams above them in the power rankings.

14. Farmington (16-3)

The Knights are 9-0 against St. Louis area teams and defeated Class 5 Battle at the end of the year. Farmington has a huge matchup in the MAAA Conference Tournament this week before back-to-back showdowns with Notre Dame out of Cape and South Iron.

15. Lutheran St. Charles (17-3)

After a 3-2 start, the Cougars are 14-1 in the last 15 games and are a combo mix of a potent offense and a shutdown defense. In the last three games, Lutheran St. Charles has only given up 37 points while scoring 217 points. Its three losses are to Rolla, St. James and Alton (Ill.).

16. Nixa (15-4)

After bowing out in its own tournament, the Eagles rebounded with a win over Jefferson City at home before ripping apart Joplin. It will get a huge test this week against Republic before a trip to Hickman over the weekend.

17. Jefferson City (13-6)

Jefferson City captured the Union Tournament title before a win over Saint Thomas Aquinas at home. The Jays will play four of its next six games on the road before heading into the Class 5 playoffs.

18. Rock Bridge (15-6)

Winners of four of the last five, the Bruins are peaking at the right time. Rock Bridge has only lost to two Missouri schools, Vashon and Battle. Will get a chance this week to host Jefferson City before a Hall of Fame Classic game against Cardinal Ritter this weekend.

19. St. James (15-4)

The Tigers have crisscrossed the state and faced top-level competition and shown they can compete with anyone. St. James knocked off Lutheran St. Charles in mid-January before suffering its worst loss of the season to Union. Kendall Costoplos leads the attack.

20. Bishop LeBlond (20-0)

A Class 2 power that has rolled through everyone on its schedule. The Golden Eagles have won three tournaments including the Richmond Tournament at the end of the year. It has a huge matchup with unbeaten Meadville on its slate for this week.

21. Hickman (16-3)

Fresh off the Southern Boone Tournament tournament, the Kewpies have the brunt of their difficult schedule up next. Hickman will close out the year against five opponents all with .500 records or better. Has a cross-city matchup with Battle on the horizon.

22. Meadville (22-0)

The unbeaten Eagles have ripped through their competition unscathed. Meadville's only one-possession game has come in a victory over Cairo early in January. The Eagles have scored 80 or more points in 12 games and topped 100 points twice.

23. South Shelby (19-3)

The Cardinals were on an eight-game winning streak before an eight-point loss to Quincy Notre Dame (Ill.). Before the loss, South Shelby had lost two games by a combined score of 10 points. Has two tough games on its slate with Brookfield and Schuyler County remaining before the Class 3 postseason.

24. Benton (16-3)

The Eagles haven't shied away from the competition. Only one tournament championship this year, but has competed in larger class tournaments in the Jefferson City Invitational and Kearney Tournament. Has a huge matchup with Bishop LeBlond up on the slate to close out the year.

25. Schuyler County (17-3)

If they don't reside in Shelby County, the Rams have beaten them. Schuyler County's only blemishes have been twice to North Shelby and a loss to its sister school South Shelby. The Rams have a big matchup with Salisbury before a matchup with unbeaten Meadville.

