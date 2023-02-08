Key Louisiana football coaching vacancy filled with Many hiring Grant's Dillon Barrett

By LaMar Gafford

Photo of Dillon Barrett by KALB-TV

After Jess Curtis rippled the Louisiana high school football waves a month ago by taking Natchitoches Central’s coaching vacancy , the question was who would take his place at Many?

The answer came Tuesday as Grant coach Dillon Barrett will be the Tigers’ new coach. In three seasons at Grant, Barrett led the Cougars to a 15-12 mark and a pair of playoff appearances.

Barrett, a former Division I football player at Lamar and Ole Miss, took over a Cougar program that went 1-9 in 2019 and instantly gave them success – with the high point coming in 2021 with an 8-3 record. Prior to his arrival, Grant never hosted a playoff game, but did in 2020 and 2021.

Dillon Barrett

Last season was shaping up to be Grant’s third playoff appearance in as many years, but it closed the season with four straight losses after a 4-1 start - narrowly missing the 28-team field in Division II’s non-select side.

Barrett will take over a Many program that won its third title in nine years when it defeated Union Parish , 35-13, in the Division III non-select championship game in December. The Tigers made the LHSAA Prep Classic in each of the last four seasons and reached the semifinals in nine of the last 10 years under Curtis, now the coach at Natchitoches Central.

While Many loses USC signee Tackett Curtis and junior offensive lineman Joseph Cryer, Barrett will still have a talented 2024 class with defensive back Tylen Singleton, defensive lineman Swazy Carheel and running back Jeremiah James.