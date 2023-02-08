ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many, LA

Key Louisiana football coaching vacancy filled with Many hiring Grant's Dillon Barrett

By LaMar Gafford
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c69K4_0kftIim100

By LaMar Gafford

Photo of Dillon Barrett by KALB-TV

After Jess Curtis rippled the Louisiana high school football waves a month ago by taking Natchitoches Central’s coaching vacancy , the question was who would take his place at Many?

The answer came Tuesday as Grant coach Dillon Barrett will be the Tigers’ new coach. In three seasons at Grant, Barrett led the Cougars to a 15-12 mark and a pair of playoff appearances.

Barrett, a former Division I football player at Lamar and Ole Miss, took over a Cougar program that went 1-9 in 2019 and instantly gave them success – with the high point coming in 2021 with an 8-3 record. Prior to his arrival, Grant never hosted a playoff game, but did in 2020 and 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHo8p_0kftIim100
Dillon Barrett

Last season was shaping up to be Grant’s third playoff appearance in as many years, but it closed the season with four straight losses after a 4-1 start - narrowly missing the 28-team field in Division II’s non-select side.

Barrett will take over a Many program that won its third title in nine years when it defeated Union Parish , 35-13, in the Division III non-select championship game in December. The Tigers made the LHSAA Prep Classic in each of the last four seasons and reached the semifinals in nine of the last 10 years under Curtis, now the coach at Natchitoches Central.

While Many loses USC signee Tackett Curtis and junior offensive lineman Joseph Cryer, Barrett will still have a talented 2024 class with defensive back Tylen Singleton, defensive lineman Swazy Carheel and running back Jeremiah James.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?

Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana

Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man arrested after incident, damage to Raising Canes

Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to Raising Canes in reference to a disturbance on Feb. 5 around 3:02 am. Upon officers arrival they located a large group of individuals yelling at each other. Officers were able to separate everyone and were told by an employee that Christopher Sellers, 30 of Natchitoches, damaged a window inside the restaurant.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy