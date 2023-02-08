Read full article on original website
'Consecration' Review: Christopher Smith Puts Mystery Ahead of Story in Trope-Filled Religious Horror
Christopher Smith has proved time and time again that he’s a great director, capable of masterfully creating gloomy environments where confused characters must solve mind-boggling mysteries. Unfortunately, Smith’s screenplays are often too clunky, as he puts twists ahead of storytelling. As a result, Smith’s movies usually fail to deliver on their ambitious promises, betrayed by the director's eagerness to surprise the public. Even his most beloved film, 2009’s Triangle, has its fair share of inconsistencies that prevent it from becoming the masterpiece it could have been. Still, Triangle remains the most well-received entry in Smith’s filmography because of its gimmicky work, even when the story doesn’t. The same cannot be said about Consecration, Smith’s failed attempt to breathe fresh life into the tiresome Christian horror landscape.
10 Most Financially-Successful Horror Movies of the 21st Century From 'M3gan' to 'Smile'
In the past year, horror has proved, yet again, that it doesn't need a big studio to succeed. Some of the most financially successful horror films have been underdogs; films with low budgets that have been poised to make huge returns. They prove to be not only as economically viable as mainstream blockbusters, but more so because they are so cheap to make.
'Top Gun: Maverick' & 9 Modern Bromance Movies to Watch On Valentine's Day and Beyond
Across the decades (and Valentine's Day season), bromance movies like Top Gun, Lethal Weapon, and Dumb and Dumber have brought various audiences tales of friendship and the male bond through thick and thin. From the buddy cop genre to modern-day love stories, the last decade has produced a wide range of refreshing stories for a wide-ranging viewership. A foundational element for this genre is the power of friendship and the exploration of that relationship.
'Lockwood & Co': What Is Bickerstaff's Mysterious Bone Glass?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Lockwood & Co.Netflix’s Lockwood & Co, based on the book series by Jonathan Stroud and adapted for television by Joe Cornish, follows Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) as they try to create a name for themselves as London’s premiere ghost-hunting agency without any adult supervision.
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’: Rose Byrne Teases the Lambert Family’s Next Nightmare [Exclusive]
Thirteen years after the release of the first film, Rose Byrne had lots of fun returning to the Insidious universe for Insidious: Fear the Dark, the fifth chapter of the beloved horror franchise. In an interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Seriously Red, Byrne spoke about working with co-star Patrick Wilson, who is stepping up as director of the upcoming sequel.
'Justice League x RWBY' Sets 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and Digital Release Date
Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang will be battling evil forces yet again, this time with the company of the younger and animated versions of the members of DC's Justice League, joining the hunters and huntresses of Remnant in an animated feature-length crossover titled Justice League x RWBY. The first installment, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, will be available to purchase Digitally and on Blu-ray on April 25.
Jordan Alexandra, Andrew Gower & More Join 'The Winter King' as Filming Wraps
Additional cast members for ITVX’s The Winter King have been revealed as filming on the new series wraps up. Jordan Alexandra, Steven Elder, and Andrew Gower will join Iain de Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, and Nathaniel Martello-White in the upcoming Arthurian-based drama series. As first reported by Deadline,...
Warner Bros. 25 Film Blu-ray Collection Celebrates Classics like ‘The Shining’ and ‘Blade Runner’
2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Warner Brothers. Even though it's only February, the famous movie studio has made a lot of exciting announcements that have made film fans very happy. Particularly if you’re a physical media collector. Many of the studio's vast catalog of classics like The Exorcist and Superman II are coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time this year. And now WB has announced their new 100 Years of Warner Bros: Volume 4 Blu-ray set which focuses on the horror, thriller, and sci-fi genres.
‘Daughter’ Review: A Claustrophobic Look at the Horrors of Disconnecting From the Outside World
At first glance, Daughter looks like the latest addition in a long line of horror movies with a woman kidnapped and locked away in a confined space by a deranged man (10 Cloverfield Lane, Pet, Fresh). However, while that’s a solid description of where the plot takes us, writer and director Corey Deshon uses the setting to explore deep philosophical questions and denounce urgent social issues. Add strong performances and a confident direction to the mix, and we get one of the year's most uncomfortable and peculiar movies.
'So Help Me Todd's Sibling Relationships Are the Best Part of the Show
So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.
Rose Byrne on Her Elvis Presley Transformation for 'Seriously Red' & Getting Dolly Parton's Blessing
With Lionsgate’s Seriously Red now playing in select theaters and available On Demand and on premium video platforms, Rose Byrne spoke with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub about this very special project she calls an "emotional feast." Best known for her roles in the Insidious franchise, comedies like Bridesmaids and Get Him to the Greek, and the series Damages with Glenn Close, Byrne’s part in Seriously Red is far from anything fans have seen the actress do before, nearly unrecognizable as an Elvis Presley impersonator.
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
George Lucas Embedded a Message into ‘Revenge of the Sith’ That's Still Relevant
While the recent wave of Star Wars content under Disney has its supporters and defenders, nothing was more divisive in its initial release and legacy than the prequel trilogy, including the film Revenge of the Sith. To say that the conversations around the franchise have been contentious would be putting it mildly, as the franchise has always evoked debate that Obi-Wan Kenobi might refer to as “so uncivilized.” There’s certainly a generation that grew up with the story of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and his fall to the dark side, and for many audiences, Revenge of the Sith was a heartbreaking experience to watch for the first time. However, Revenge of the Sith’s impact isn’t just limited to how it reframes the story of Darth Vader; it’s also an eerily prophetic look at the rise of fascism within a corrupted, radicalized political infrastructure.
New 'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Image Reveals Henry and Sam's Hiding Spot
The Last of Us episode four introduced us to an unfamiliar scenario. It took Joel and Ellie to Kansas City, straight into an ambush with a rebel group that has managed to overthrow FEDRA and free the city. The group is led by a new character, Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey, who is on a revenge drive and is looking for Henry and Sam. To tease the upcoming storyline, the official Twitter account of the series revealed a new look at the duo.
'You' Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: No Use Pointing Fingers
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of You.Season 4 of You boldly changes the series formula by turning Joe (Penn Badgley) into the new target of an obsessive serial killer. After Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) tragic demise at the end of Season 3, You was in dire need of bringing someone new to keep Joe on his toes, and by Season 4, Episode 3, it’s clear this new killer is the best when it comes to stalking. By now, Joe is losing his patience, and in “Eat the Rich,” You’s protagonist is forced to return to his old murderous ways. It’s too soon to know where Joe’s new killer friend will take him. Still, Episode 3 finally reveals the killer’s true intentions.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Showrunners Break Down That Finale Twist
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.The Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History is now available on Disney+, bringing the first chapter of the National Treasure expansion to a close. In the finale, Billie, Salazar, and their group took Jess and Rafael on the final leg of the treasure search. Jess and Rafael soon realize Billie's true intentions with the treasure and work to outsmart her and find the treasure before she does. Meanwhile, Jess' friends try to help where they can.
Liam Neeson to Follow Up His 100th Film With Thriller ‘The Riker’s Ghost’
One of Liam Neeson's next roles will be in a prison escape thriller. Capstone has announced that Neeson has been cast in the upcoming film The Riker's Ghost. Neeson's character will be a convict in prison who is forced to help a terrorist escape after his lawyer is kidnapped. Neeson's character is also the only prisoner who knows a way to escape.
Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
