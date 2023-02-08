Read full article on original website
A Hallmark Fan Favorite Is at the Center of a Romantic Mystery in a New ‘Spring Into Love’ Premiere
Imagine if your photo ended up on the cover of a magazine…. Fans will be in for a real treat come March when Hallmark favorite Tyler Hynes returns to star in a new premiere during the network’s Spring Into Love event. In fact, his movie, A Picture of Her, will kick off the festivities on Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm. So, who will be his lovely leading lady this time around?
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Family Pic, Fans Left Shocked
Over the weekend, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took a break from the chill of Montana’s mountains to head to Disney World with his family. In a new photo from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, however, the 47-year-old actor looks nothing like his beloved character Rip Wheeler, and it’s left fans of the series totally shocked.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Is Bob Barker still alive?
Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
‘Blue Bloods’ Risks Losing Fans Over New Danny Reagan Storyline
Fans of some of our favorite primetime dramas tend to be a dedicated bunch, especially when it comes to rooting for a couple that they have been hoping to see finally get together. Shipping couples on our primetime shows is part of the excitement as TV watchers tune in regularly hoping to finally see some sparks begin to fly between two major characters.
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati may play a tough detective on "Chicago P.D." but when it came to killing off a beloved character, the actor was very emotional.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Wilmer Valderrama Exit Rumors Are Swirling — and It’s Not the First Time
A recent ‘NCIS’ promo had fans worried about the fate of Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres when it teased a plot about an undercover case that took a dangerous turn.
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made
Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season
A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress
A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Cody Longo, Nashville and Days of Our Lives Star, Dead at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his work on Hollywood Heights, Nashville, and Days of Our Lives, has passed away at the age of 34. The news was broken on Friday through a report from TMZ, which revealed that he was discovered dead in bed at a home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, ...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend
Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
