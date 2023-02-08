Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
valleynewslive.com
‘The trees love us and we love the trees’: Protestors in Detroit Lakes against Hwy 34 project
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Over a dozen protestors gathered in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to voice their concerns with the Hwy 34 project. The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation said the trees have to be removed because of a $15 million resurfacing project. “Our hearts are in it and...
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Fergus Falls, Minnesota Without Stopping At The Fabled Farmer
You really should not be permitted to drive through Fergus Falls without paying a visit to The Fabled Farmer, a truly must-stop Minnesota restaurant. Belive us – you won’t be disappointed. The Fabled Farmer’s Facebook page for information about specials and other updates. After your meal, mosey on...
kvrr.com
Gate City Bank announces winner of $100,000 prize
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank has announced its slate of charity winners at Dakota Medical Foundation as part of Giving Hearts Day. The bank gave away over $125,00 to six winners in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Creative Care for Reaching Independence won the grand prize of $100,000.
voiceofalexandria.com
Active shooter is stopped at factory in Otter Tail County
(New York Mills, MN)--Employees at a company in Minnesota are being hailed as heroes after they restrained an active shooter. It happened Thursday morning at a Lund boat factory in New York Mills in Otter Tail County. By the time police responded, the suspect had already been restrained. The suspect...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
valleynewslive.com
Sanford active shooter drill starts rumors of shooting at NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health sent an email to employees this morning telling them there would be a drill for an active shooter incident at NDSU. This is meant prepare staff for if a real mass casualty event would happen in our area. We’re told this started...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Federal Reserve VP tells Fargo Moorhead business leaders economy in "wage price spiral"
(Fargo, ND) -- An Official with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis gave an audience in Fargo his summary of what's happening with the economy. "What's happening is people, because it's a tight labor market, are seeing their wages go up. Firms are increasing their prices to reflect that. Workers, seeing that prices go up are asking for higher wages, firms are raising their prices, workers are asking for more money. That's called a wage price spiral. That's what people are worried about," said Ron Feldman, the bank's First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
KFYR-TV
Sidney Sugars shutdown: what led to the plant’s decline?
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - The Sidney Sugars plant in northeast Montana is closing later this year. The company says interest in growing beets there is waning, but farmers argue there is more to the story. For nearly a century, sugar beets have been the lifeblood of Sidney and Richland County....
valleynewslive.com
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
hpr1.com
New Fargo Asian Market a Welcome Addition to Local Food Scene
Area food fans are definitely excited about the new Asian and American Supermarket that recently opened just a few blocks west of its former location on Fargo’s Main Avenue. Just drive by the new store, and you’ll notice how full the parking lot is. Personally, I was excited enough to make a stop there on opening day.
wdayradionow.com
Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
thelesabre.com
Minnesota man receives life sentence for deadly North Dakota shooting
Anthony Reese Jr, a Minnesota man has been arrested and sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, the death of two co-workers, and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. Reese, of Moorhead, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April...
valleynewslive.com
Silent auction, spaghetti feed fundraiser set for man hurt in S. Fargo motorcycle crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another fundraiser has been organized for the man severely hurt in a south Fargo crash with a dump truck last October. Dallas Donahue was riding his motorcycle when the crash with the dump truck happened at the intersection of 52nd Ave. S. and 53rd St. S., near the Fargo Basketball Academy on Oct. 5, 2022. The driver of the dump truck was cited for failing to yield.
valleynewslive.com
‘Kind of crazy, it’s kind of alarming’: Reactions after attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A day after an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s in Fargo, some businesses in the area of Veteran’s Blvd. and 28th Ave. S. are still processing on what happened. Especially since this is the second time in a calendar year that a large police presence was there as a deadly shooting happened last May.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
kvrr.com
Fargo shop owner fighting back against city’s shutdown demand
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A legal non-profit helps a Fargo business owner try to stay open after the city says it’s violating zoning laws. “John’s just trying to run his business and his customers love him. He has five star reviews. He’s 69-years-old and he’s been doing this for 42 years. The city should just let him run his business,” Institute For Justice Senior Attorney Erica Smith Ewing said.
