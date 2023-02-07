A Taylorville man is headed to prison after being sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of pure methamphetamine or “ice”. An investigation found that 37-year-old Donald Felton traveled to the St. Louis area starting in 2019 to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in Taylorville.

