Taylorville man sentenced for crystal meth distribution
A Taylorville man is headed to prison after being sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of pure methamphetamine or “ice”. An investigation found that 37-year-old Donald Felton traveled to the St. Louis area starting in 2019 to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in Taylorville.
Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
Guns, firearm magazines, ammunition and jewelry valued at more than $1,000 were all stolen from a home in Rochester last week. The Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week happened on Circle Drive between 12:30 pm and 3:16 pm on February 2nd. Rochester Police are looking for a black 2011 Kia...
Playing politics over Wyndham debt
Ward 1 Alderman Chuck Redpath is responding to what happened at last night’s city council meeting. Appearing on the WTAX Morning Newswatch, Redpath says “we shouldn’t be playing politics during a meeting for the city of Springfield.”. The discussion centered on an Illinois Times article that revealed...
