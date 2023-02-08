Read full article on original website
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
zip06.com
$8.3M in State Funds Will Cover Branford Main Street Reconstruction Project
With an $8.3 million construction price tag anticipated to be 100 percent reimbursed by state funding, Branford’s Main Street reconstruction project is going forward with an increased scope of work. On Feb. 8, the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) voted to fully bond the project, with the knowledge the estimated...
Norwalk political notes: An accusation; a new CEO; opportunities for public service
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Duff accused of ‘snubbing’ Republican lawmaker. City website advertises Board and Commission vacancies. Duff slammed; Dathan talks of ‘initial planning’. Criticisms flew recently when advertisements for a Norwalk State Delegation’s 2023 legislative preview forum excluded one legislator:...
Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central
A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident starts Sober Sisters Club for fun alcohol-free evenings out
The Sober Sisters Club will host another night out on March 1 beginning at 6 pm at Cross Culture Kombucha in Danbury. Ridgefield resident Jasmine Gannalo took to social media to gauge interest in a night out for sober and sober curious women and was surprised by the level of enthusiasm and interest.
New Superintendent Tapped For Village In Westchester
A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent.The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a tho…
APT, Gateway Eye Long Wharf Moves
A park and pedestrian-friendly walkway where cars now roar down Long Wharf Drive. An automotive trade school where the former Gateway Community College building is starting to crumble. A new home base for all of the APT Foundation’s New Haven substance-use treatment programs in a building specifically designed to address...
rtands.com
Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project
Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
betheladvocate.com
Unofficial Results: Republican Dan Carter Wins the Special Election for Bethel First Selectman
Report by Paula Antolini, February 7, 2023, 9:57PM EDT. Congratulations to Republican Dan Carter for winning the Special Election for Bethel First Selectman tonight. Bethel residents are looking forward to Carter’s new perspective on current Bethel issues and how he will handle them. According to the Bethel Registrar Tim...
Townshend Estate Owners Eye 50 New Houses
The owners of the 26-acre former Townshend family home and its surrounding properties are hoping to write a new chapter of accessible preservation into East Shore history by building roughly 50 homes behind the property’s 18th-century mansion — and by drafting a fresh set of zoning regulations to govern that development.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: The Bank of America Building
The Bank of America building at 94 Elm St. was built in 1929 and is a fine example of Georgian Colonial architecture. Its design complements the Playhouse Theater located directly across the street. The building is set 20 feet back from the street. Before the building was erected, quick work was made of razing the 19th century house that was on the property. It was occupied by the Post Office until 1959, when the National Bank & Trust Company moved into the space.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
US Attorney Investigating School District, Superintendent In Mount Vernon
A school district in Westchester County has confirmed that it is under investigation by federal officials. The Mount Vernon School District as well as Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy are currently under investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, the school district announced on Friday, Feb. 10.
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community
The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
East Haven Animal Control officer rescues homeless man, dog from freezing temperatures
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man and his dog who had become homeless were saved from the dangerously cold temperatures last week by a good-hearted animal control officer in East Haven. Martin Lillis, 57, and his 7-year-old boxer, Roxy, currently have a warm hotel room to stay in for the time being. Lillis said […]
Yale Daily News
It’s Brutal Out Here
There is the joke among Northerners that Southern kids, like me, cannot handle the cold. Some of this is true. My first year, I did not have snow shoes because I thought it was ridiculous to have to spend money on something I could only wear once or twice — and then I fell down the stairs. The snow I had crushed with the bottom of my Oxford shoes had melted and refrozen so that the steps inside of Welch Hall became the world’s worst toboggan chute. Bruised tailbones aside, you would be surprised at how prepared Southerners are for the bitter Connecticut winters. So, when the recent mass of arctic air settled upon New Haven, I was not only prepared because of my now three winters in the North, but because Southerners, Texans in particular, are made of a special type of brass.
Friday’s warm weather breaks Connecticut records
Conn. (WTNH) — The warm weather rolling in is breaking Connecticut records and setting the stage for an early spring, just like Chuckles the state groundhog predicted. February does not feel like its usual chilly self, and the beautiful weather on Friday certainly proved it. On Friday, temperatures are soaring to new highs for a […]
NBC Connecticut
Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns After Several Years
The Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning after several years of being canceled due to the pandemic. The festival, hosted by the Plainville Fire Company, has not been held since 2019. State COVID-19 regulations prevented the event from happening for three years. The event is normally held every August...
