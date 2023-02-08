ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Bill for local minimum wages introduced in state legislature

A bill that would allow counties in Hawaiʻi to set local minimum wages by ordinance, as long as those wages are higher than the state minimum wage, has been introduced at the state legislature. The bill, which is HB111 in the State House of Representatives and SB230 in the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy