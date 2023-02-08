Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
‘Welcome to Paia, Do Not Feed the Hippies’ sign doesn’t reflect the town, residents say
PĀʻIA — While some got a laugh out of a new Pāʻia road sign that mocks hippies, longtime area residents said it’s derogatory and divisive during a time when the historic town needs help. On Wednesday morning, the unauthorized road sign mounted on old...
Kihei Roundabout to partially open Feb. 10
Kihei Roundabout will be partially open beginning Feb. 10.
Maui Official Who Lived ‘Like A King’ Off Bribes Gets 10 Years In Prison
U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday sentenced former Maui Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant to 10 years in federal prison for his role in directing nearly $20 million in sole source contracts to one wastewater company. Prosecutors called it the largest bribery case in Hawaii history. Stant, 56,...
mauinow.com
Bill for local minimum wages introduced in state legislature
A bill that would allow counties in Hawaiʻi to set local minimum wages by ordinance, as long as those wages are higher than the state minimum wage, has been introduced at the state legislature. The bill, which is HB111 in the State House of Representatives and SB230 in the...
Hawaii Magazine
Makawao’s Popular Café Returns in a Colorful New Location as Vida by Sip Me
At an early age, Laura Night understood that cafés connect people. While growing up in Livingston, Montana, her grandfather would take her to a local coffee shop every week and, with that, Night says, “It was ingrained that community equals coffee and coffee equals community.”. Reflecting on those...
Feds Seek Nearly A Decade In Prison For ‘Brazen’ Maui Official Who Took Bribes
Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of at least nine years for Stewart Stant, a former Maui environmental director who pleaded guilty to taking nearly $2 million in bribes. Stant directed more than $19 million worth of sole-source contracts for improvements to Maui’s wastewater system to H2O Process Systems between 2012...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0