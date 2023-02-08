Read full article on original website
'Wednesday' Kept Jenna Ortega From Returning for 'You' Season 4
Jenna Ortega was intended to come back for the fourth season of Netflix's You, before Wednesday's filming schedule prevented her from doing so. In an interview with IndieWire, You showrunner Sera Gamble revealed that Ellie Alves, the character Ortega plays in the show, was expected to return in the new episodes that were released on the platform today: “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'” Gamble said. “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”
'1923's Timothy Dalton Is 'Yellowstone's Most Terrifying Villain So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of 1923.There is something strangely appealing about the cinematic antihero: from Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” and Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone to characters like Jack Sparrow and Charles Foster Kane, Hollywood is littered with examples of classic antiheroes. Some of these characters merely blur the line between hero and villain, while others just waltz right over it. The curious appeal of the antihero, though, comes with a corresponding set of risks: if the antihero protagonist is too villainous, the story runs the risk of making the antagonist more likable than the main character, which is a delicate balance to strike just right. The villains have to be wicked enough to still come off as worse than the morally-questionable hero so that the audience still has someone to root for — or, at the very least, to root against.
'Top Gun: Maverick' & 9 Modern Bromance Movies to Watch On Valentine's Day and Beyond
Across the decades (and Valentine's Day season), bromance movies like Top Gun, Lethal Weapon, and Dumb and Dumber have brought various audiences tales of friendship and the male bond through thick and thin. From the buddy cop genre to modern-day love stories, the last decade has produced a wide range of refreshing stories for a wide-ranging viewership. A foundational element for this genre is the power of friendship and the exploration of that relationship.
'You' Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: No Use Pointing Fingers
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of You.Season 4 of You boldly changes the series formula by turning Joe (Penn Badgley) into the new target of an obsessive serial killer. After Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) tragic demise at the end of Season 3, You was in dire need of bringing someone new to keep Joe on his toes, and by Season 4, Episode 3, it’s clear this new killer is the best when it comes to stalking. By now, Joe is losing his patience, and in “Eat the Rich,” You’s protagonist is forced to return to his old murderous ways. It’s too soon to know where Joe’s new killer friend will take him. Still, Episode 3 finally reveals the killer’s true intentions.
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
'Swarm' Trailer Reveals What the Buzz Is All About
Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Swarm...
10 Most Financially-Successful Horror Movies of the 21st Century From 'M3gan' to 'Smile'
In the past year, horror has proved, yet again, that it doesn't need a big studio to succeed. Some of the most financially successful horror films have been underdogs; films with low budgets that have been poised to make huge returns. They prove to be not only as economically viable as mainstream blockbusters, but more so because they are so cheap to make.
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
'Uncoupled' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime
Showtime has picked up Uncoupled for Season 2, and possibly beyond, Deadline reports. The comedy series led by Neil Patrick Harris was canceled last month by Netflix, and the news comes on the heels of recent Paramount+ and Showtime integration. The series, created by Emily in Paris creator, Darren Star, and Modern Family vet Jeffrey Richman, fits into the premium network’s new strategy to showcase more series with “culturally diverse takes” like The L Word and The Chi.
New 'The Last of Us' Poster Maps Joel and Ellie's Journey So Far
In a short time, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have already come a long way within HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. Joel journeyed from Texas all the way to Boston after the cordyceps outbreak began and, since joining up with Ellie, the two have made their way from Massachusetts to Kansas City on the way to Wyoming, only to be stopped dead in their tracks by Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen. Ahead of the release of Episode 5 which officially puts Season 1 past the halfway mark, a new poster was released retracing the steps of the two survivors through the first leg of their journey.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Showrunners Break Down That Finale Twist
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.The Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History is now available on Disney+, bringing the first chapter of the National Treasure expansion to a close. In the finale, Billie, Salazar, and their group took Jess and Rafael on the final leg of the treasure search. Jess and Rafael soon realize Billie's true intentions with the treasure and work to outsmart her and find the treasure before she does. Meanwhile, Jess' friends try to help where they can.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Images Put Sam and Henry in the Spotlight
HBO has released new official images for Episode 5 of The Last of Us, teasing that the upcoming episode will explore the backstory of freshly introduced characters Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). Besides focusing on Henry and Sam, the new images also show us more of Kansas City’s revolutionaries, led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’: Rose Byrne Teases the Lambert Family’s Next Nightmare [Exclusive]
Thirteen years after the release of the first film, Rose Byrne had lots of fun returning to the Insidious universe for Insidious: Fear the Dark, the fifth chapter of the beloved horror franchise. In an interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Seriously Red, Byrne spoke about working with co-star Patrick Wilson, who is stepping up as director of the upcoming sequel.
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
You May Not Have Recognized Pedro Pascal in Some of His Earliest Roles
Pedro Pascal has become one of the world’s most prolific actors. He’s currently enjoying unprecedented success, starring in two smash-hit television shows: The Last of Us on HBO and The Mandalorian on Disney+. That’s on top of his starring roles in such hit films as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal's breakout role was Oberyn Martell in television’s Game of Thrones back in 2014, followed by his role as Javier Peña in all three seasons of Narcos on Netflix. However, before breaking out in Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pascal was a staple of fan-favorite television shows and dramas. With The Last of Us dominating the cultural zeitgeist and the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s time to take a look back at Pascal’s earlier TV roles.
'Consecration' Review: Christopher Smith Puts Mystery Ahead of Story in Trope-Filled Religious Horror
Christopher Smith has proved time and time again that he’s a great director, capable of masterfully creating gloomy environments where confused characters must solve mind-boggling mysteries. Unfortunately, Smith’s screenplays are often too clunky, as he puts twists ahead of storytelling. As a result, Smith’s movies usually fail to deliver on their ambitious promises, betrayed by the director's eagerness to surprise the public. Even his most beloved film, 2009’s Triangle, has its fair share of inconsistencies that prevent it from becoming the masterpiece it could have been. Still, Triangle remains the most well-received entry in Smith’s filmography because of its gimmicky work, even when the story doesn’t. The same cannot be said about Consecration, Smith’s failed attempt to breathe fresh life into the tiresome Christian horror landscape.
‘Daughter’ Review: A Claustrophobic Look at the Horrors of Disconnecting From the Outside World
At first glance, Daughter looks like the latest addition in a long line of horror movies with a woman kidnapped and locked away in a confined space by a deranged man (10 Cloverfield Lane, Pet, Fresh). However, while that’s a solid description of where the plot takes us, writer and director Corey Deshon uses the setting to explore deep philosophical questions and denounce urgent social issues. Add strong performances and a confident direction to the mix, and we get one of the year's most uncomfortable and peculiar movies.
