Mississippi State Extends Winning Streak with win over Texas A&M
STARKVILLE - Mississippi State extended its win streak to three games on Sunday with a 70-62 victory over Texas A&M in their annual 'Think Pink' game presented by OCH Regional Hospital. The Bulldog's win improves their record to 18-7 overall and 7-5 in the SEC. Mississippi State came out hot...
Bulldogs Take Down No. 15 Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., - No. 24 Mississippi State was able to clinch Sunday's match with 15th-ranked Florida State before the Seminoles were even able to get on the scoreboard. Matt Roberts' Bulldogs secured the doubles point and then reeled off three consecutive singles wins to earn a 4-3 victory over FSU. It was MSU's second win over a team currently ranked in the ITA top 25 this season and improved the Bulldogs to 9-1 on the year.
Dawgs Down Hogs For Fifth Win In A Row
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In a two-week stretch where Mississippi State has racked up several impressive victories, the Bulldogs might've just made their loudest statement yet. MSU topped Arkansas 70-64 on Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena. Even on the road in front of a raucous crowd and facing a team sitting at No. 23 in the NCAA's NET rankings coming into play, the Dawgs wouldn't be denied as they captured their fifth win in a row.
MSU Set For Top 25 Tennis In Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., - The 24th-ranked Mississippi State men's tennis team will travel to The Sunshine State for the second time this season where they will take on No. 15 Florida State on Sunday at noon CT. Matt Roberts' Bulldogs are off to an 8-1 start and enter the match riding...
WBK Preview: vs Texas A&M
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women's basketball squad aims to remain perfect in a busy week for the Bulldogs with wins so far against Tennessee and Florida. Mississippi State will close the week on Sunday when they host Texas A&M in its annual 'Think Pink' game. Tip-off against the Aggies is set for 2 p.m.
