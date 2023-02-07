TALLAHASSEE, Fla., - No. 24 Mississippi State was able to clinch Sunday's match with 15th-ranked Florida State before the Seminoles were even able to get on the scoreboard. Matt Roberts' Bulldogs secured the doubles point and then reeled off three consecutive singles wins to earn a 4-3 victory over FSU. It was MSU's second win over a team currently ranked in the ITA top 25 this season and improved the Bulldogs to 9-1 on the year.

