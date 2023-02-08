ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 20-year-old guy put his grandmother on TikTok and suddenly became famous, seizing the opportunity to open a shrimp cake brand after 3 days selling nearly 3 tons of cakes.

By vinlove
vinlove.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Abby Joseph

Man Sabotages Wife’s Alarm Clock Causing Her to Miss a College Exam Because She Didn’t Go to a Birthday Party With Him

Marriages require constant work to be successful. And setting priorities between you and your spouse is often one of the most difficult things to do. But what happens when priorities get mixed up, and one partner's priority jeopardizes the priority of the other? Does that mean someone has to sacrifice their goals and dreams just to make the other person happy?

Comments / 0

Community Policy