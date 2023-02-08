From the streets to the Summit: see how The Monument in Rapid City gets some heavy-duty help cleaning up before the sports show

Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City
UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 a.m. – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive is included below. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
Black Hills Raptor Center puts focus on another important bird of prey with upcoming Superb Owl party
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As Arizona gets ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for the big game on Sunday, the Black Hills Raptor Center is looking to put the focus on owls for their first-ever Superb Owl Party ahead of Sunday. Executive Director for the Black Hills Raptor Center Maggie Engler explains more about the event.
Get some karmic revenge and help a Rapid City wildlife rescue through this Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Did someone do you wrong in the past, whether on Valentine’s Day or at any point in the past? The Black Hills Raptor Center’s Rat for a Rat program might be able to help, even if only on a cathartic level. Executive Director of the raptor center Maggie Engler explains more.
“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
Here’s why the Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo is about more than just outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo just kicked off on Friday, February 10 at The Monument. The show will run through the weekend hosting almost 100 vendors and plenty of family-friendly activities. Yes, there are a lot of vendors, but the main focus of the sports show is supporting kids.
Missed the rodeo? Check out these 50 photos from Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rodeo Rapid City wrapped up last Saturday after nine days of exciting action. In case you missed or just want to relive the experience, check out 50 of our favorite photos from Rodeo Rapid City.
H-S Precision Rifles: A global leader in test barrel production right here in Rapid City
“We actually started originally as a barrel manufacturer back in 1978,” explains Josh Cluff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at H-S Precision. “So we’ve been building barrels, rifles and stocks since 1978. We’ve got some great employees here that have been with us for 30 plus years, and we specialize in long range custom rifles.”
The Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo serves more as a showcase for outdoor vehicles
The 2023 Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo is set to begin soon. With about 85 vendors, it’s the one stop shop if you’re looking for boats, motorhomes, RVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, or any kind of outdoor vehicle. It’s the perfect time and place where you can look at all of it under one roof.
LIVE BLOG: What is happening in our legislature? February Cracker Barrel
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Follow us live as we report from February’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech. Many of your legislators are here to discuss the topics that are most important to the people they serve. The session began with a brief statement from each of the speakers and then the floor will be open to audience questions.
Love is in the air! Check out these things to do with your Valentine this weekend in and around Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The big day is coming up! Are you planning on a romantic dinner date? A nice stroll in the park? Or maybe you totally spaced and forgot Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. No worries, here are a few events that are sure to make a great date night.
State Board of Education Standards hears from proponents and opponents of the new South Dakota social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every five to seven years, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards re-evaluates the standards for teaching social studies and holds public meetings around the state on proposed changes. On Friday, they held the first of four meetings in downtown Rapid City at the Rushmore Hotel.
From live music to sets of beads, Deadwood brings Mardi Gras to the Black Hills this weekend
DEADWOOD, S.D. – This weekend, Deadwood is holding its Mardi Gras celebration, complete with music, food, drinks and obviously beads. From annual events like the parade to a new one, Cajun Cocktail Crawl, Sarah Kryger, event coordinator of Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, says that it is an event that families can even enjoy.
Western Dakota Tech holds biggest career fair yet as businesses look for prospective employees among the student population
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With 60 different employers represented, Western Dakota Technical College (WDT) held its biggest career fair to date. School officials and employers hoping to see students matching with career opportunities before graduation or learning about future options as they continue their education. The career fair. Wednesday’s career...
Who’s scheduled to appear in Pennington County Court in February?
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The following persons are scheduled to make a court appearance in Pennington County in February 2023. These individuals have been charged with their respective crimes but have not been convicted and are innocent until proven guilty. Quincy Bearrobe is charged with second-degree murder of 19-year-old Myron Blaine...
How cookies have been saying thank you for 25 years
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A local non-profit delivered a tasty thank you to area businesses and organizations. For 25 years now Youth & Family Services (YFS) youth have delivered cookies around Valentine’s Day showing their appreciation to those who make the programs possible. The nutrition program staff spent two days baking the sugar cookies.
Sturgis football players sign letters of intent
STURGIS, S.D. – Two student-athletes from Sturgis plan to play football at the next level. Reese Jacobs signed a letter of intent to play football at Chadron State College. Jacobs earned All-State and All-Conference honors while playing for the Scoopers. Plus, he had 88 tackles in his senior season.
