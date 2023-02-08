ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Lewis paces A&M Consolidated with 23 in 62-55 win over Magnolia West

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (23-8, 11-2) kept their District 21-5A championship hopes alive thanks to a second half comeback against Magnolia West in a 62-55 win Friday night at Tiger Gym. Kaden Lewis scored 14 of his team high 23 points in the second...
WEST, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Spring Concert Series kicks off tonight

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC Town Hall and the Texas A&M President’s Office is kicking off the first concert of the 2023 Spring Concert Series. Starting Friday, you can sit front row to enjoy a variety of musical acts and it’s all free of charge. Friday night’s concert will start with folk music band, Beatnik Bandits from Austin, Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is responding to Bryan residents and leaders who have voiced concerns about a proposed sewer line. The sewer line proposals shared with neighbors living in Bryan’s historic Beverly Estates neighborhood show the City of College Station is looking to put a sewer line along Rosemary Drive. In a heated meeting Wednesday, residents pressed city staff on an alternate option while Bryan leaders warned of strained relationships between the cities.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Excitement mounts for Aggie baseball season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a little over a week Texas A&M baseball opens up their season against Seattle University. While the expectations are high coming off a trip to Omaha, the Aggies are just excited to play someone in a different jersey. “I’m fired up. This is going to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Trisha Ford era started off with a win as Texas A&M topped Tarleton 12-2 in five innings at Davis Diamond on Thursday night. The pitching staff of Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy held the Texans to zero earned runs. Leavitt made her Aggie debut, pitching for 4.1 innings, tallying four strikeouts, and limiting Tarleton to only two hits and no runs. Kennedy relived her in the top of the fifth to close out the five-inning victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CultureMap Houston

Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District

One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Baseball Hour to debut Thursday at Rudy’s BBQ

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first installment of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’ with head coach Jim Schlossnagle will premiere on Thursday, February 9 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Ride for a cure at the Texas MS 150

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas MS 150 is set to raise $10 million dollars to fund cutting-edge research with the goal to finally find a cure for multiple sclerosis. The National MS Society is the largest private funder of MS research. Linda Bates, President of the South Central branch of MS 150, says the funds raised at the MS 150 have made a substantial impact in the fight to end MS.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell. The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County. Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays. No other information was immediately...
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Putt N’ Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming mini-golf tournament will feature fun, music, and a chance for participants to win $5,000!. The Putt N’ Party fundraiser is happening on February 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan. There will be a silent auction, additional prizes,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 Aggies travel to No. 6 South Carolina

BLYTHEWOOD, South Carolina -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to No. 6 South Carolina for a top-ten road test on Saturday at One Wood Farm at 9 a.m. The Aggies (6-3, 2-2) will face the Gamecocks (5-3, 1-3) for the second time this season, after securing the first meeting, 14-6.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

66 Aggies Earn Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Recognition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M was represented by 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from five different sports. “The success of our student-athletes has once again been reflected...
KBTX.com

Aggies Seek Rare Series Sweep of LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to sweep the season series with the LSU Tigers when the two teams face off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. A 2022-23 “mirror” opponent for Texas A&M, the Aggies beat the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy