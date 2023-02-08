Senators pass bill to crack down on those refusing to pull over for police

( KXNET ) — North Dakota state senators have passed a bill they hope will crack down on drivers who won’t pull over for police officers.

Some lawmakers say that in some places in North Dakota, drivers won’t stop for the flashing lights because they know they won’t be pursued.

Senator Bob Paulson from Minot says one recent concern over the law is the car may be suspected to be stolen.

He states that one recent report from larger cities which looked at fleeing vehicles showed 77% of them were not stolen

This bill, rather than encourage police officers to chase down a car or truck, gives officers 96 hours to write a ticket, which can then be delivered or mailed to the suspected driver. The fine for fleeing an officer who’s telling you to pull over is currently $500.

“The owner of the vehicle would not be charged if a driver other than the owner had been charged,” explained Senator Paulson, “or if the motor vehicle had been reported stolen prior to or within a reasonable time before the violation. Additionally, the owner of the vehicle would not be found of violating this section if they provide the name and address of the person operating the vehicle at the time of the fleeing.”

The Bill passed on Tuesday with a vote of 46 to 0.

