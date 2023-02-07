Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Wed 9:40 | Medford's other newspaper goes live: The Rogue Valley Tribune
Medford's time as a "news desert" was short. The century-old Mail Tribune stopped putting out even its virtual paper after the edition of Friday, the 13th of January. By then, the Daily Courier of Grants Pass was already filling subscriptions in Jackson County, and quickly hired three former MT staffers to cover more Medford-area news.
basinlife.com
OnePeak Medical – Redefining Primary Health Care in the Klamath Basin!
We are OnePeak Medical in Klamath Falls and Medford. At OnePeak Medical, our patients are provided with a unique wellness experience that redefines primary care through innovative, integrated health practices and services geared towards optimal health and well-being. Our providers are part of a healthcare system that is outcome-driven and...
jacksoncountyor.org
Forestland Classification Process Continues in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Feb. 8, 2023) – Property owners in Jackson County whose land has been newly classified as forestland within the current reclassification process will begin receiving notifications of their forest patrol assessment from the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon district this week. This is the final phase of the Forestland Classification process that the district has been undergoing since 2017. This is not at all related to the Wildfire Risk Map, released in July 2022.
KTVL
20 percent of Olsrud Community Playground, a dozen personalized fence pickets burned down
MEDFORD, Ore. — After 20 percent of the Olsrud Community Playground and approximately a dozen personalized fence pickets were burned down at Bear Creek Park, the Medford Parks and Recreation Department announced it will begin to clear the debris next week. An arson investigation is underway by the Medford...
KTVL
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
KDRV
Court Boice appointed as new Oregon House Representative for Dist. 1
Former Curry County Commissioner Court Boice is the new state representative for House District 1. County commissioners from Douglas, Coos, and Curry Counties held a joint session on Thursday and appointed Boice, a republican, as District 1’s representative. “This has been an exciting time, to say the least," Boice...
KDRV
Expect delays driving south on I-5
MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
Klamath Falls News
Longtime employee Sherry Preston retires from Pacific Crest FCU
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union is saying a fond farewell to longtime employee Sherry Preston. Preston retired from her role as the Home Equity Loan Specialist in late January. During her 28 years of service Preston held many positions and gained a reputation for “doing right”...
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS APPOINT CURT BOICE AS STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Commissioners from Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties recently held a joint session in Coquille and chose Curry County Commissioner Court Boice to fill the House District 1 State Representative seat. The seat was vacated by Representative David Brock Smith when he was appointed to the Oregon State Senate on January...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Klamath Falls local honored with Cal Poly students at California State Capitol
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Nineteen Cal Poly students were recognized for their awards, hard work and other accomplishments by California state lawmakers Jan. 30 on the floors of the state Assembly and Senate in Sacramento. Among those students was Klamath Falls resident Jacob Schlottmann-McGonigle, a political science senior...
kpic
Fire breaks out at Bear Creek Park playground overnight
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says it is currently investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at Bear Creek Park playground. According to police, calls came in just after 1 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. Witnesses in the...
newschoolbeer.com
Klamath Basin Brewing Sold to Southern Oregon Brewery
Southern Oregon’s beer scene is thriving despite the recent closure of nearly 17-year old Klamath Basin Brewing as Medford, Oregon’s Common Block Brewing steps in to revive the brewpub. Klamath Basin was one of the recent big Oregon breweries to close, the hole it left has been felt by the local Klamath Falls community and longtime tourists visiting the nearby Crater Lake.
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
jacksoncountyor.org
Furry Valentine reduced-fee adoption event!
SO many dogs and cats are looking for their fur-ever home at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Due to the unprecedented number of animals continuing to enter our shelter, both dog and cat lovers can visit the shelter without an appointment between noon and 4 p.m., to find their best furry friend at a reduced fee.
kpic
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
kpic
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
kqennewsradio.com
PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP
A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
