‘He Has a Nasty Streak’: Penn State HC James Franklin Raves About Final ’23 Signee Chimdy Onoh

I believe Micah Shrewsberry is still the right man to lead Penn State basketball. The guy’s resume speaks for itself. A program like Penn State won’t get many people who have coached in two national championship games, which Shrewsberry did at Butler, or coached for one of the NBA’s flagship franchises, which Shrewsberry did for four seasons with the Boston Celtics.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO