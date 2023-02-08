ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Mines Students learn more and talk face-to-face companies about potential careers at the spring Career Fair

By Mackenzie Dahlberg
newscenter1.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newscenter1.tv

Western Dakota Tech holds biggest career fair yet as businesses look for prospective employees among the student population

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With 60 different employers represented, Western Dakota Technical College (WDT) held its biggest career fair to date. School officials and employers hoping to see students matching with career opportunities before graduation or learning about future options as they continue their education. The career fair. Wednesday’s career...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

LIVE BLOG: What is happening in our legislature? February Cracker Barrel

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Follow us live as we report from February’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech. Many of your legislators are here to discuss the topics that are most important to the people they serve. The session began with a brief statement from each of the speakers and then the floor will be open to audience questions.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
newscenter1.tv

“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
RAPID CITY, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Loiseau Construction receives award

The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis football players sign letters of intent

STURGIS, S.D. – Two student-athletes from Sturgis plan to play football at the next level. Reese Jacobs signed a letter of intent to play football at Chadron State College. Jacobs earned All-State and All-Conference honors while playing for the Scoopers. Plus, he had 88 tackles in his senior season.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

How cookies have been saying thank you for 25 years

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A local non-profit delivered a tasty thank you to area businesses and organizations. For 25 years now Youth & Family Services (YFS) youth have delivered cookies around Valentine’s Day showing their appreciation to those who make the programs possible. The nutrition program staff spent two days baking the sugar cookies.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Bordering sheriff’s offices join forces to keep schools safe

BLACK HAWK, S.D. — Cooperation between law enforcement agencies is a practice that western South Dakota knows well. In their first couple of months in office, Sheriff Brian Mueller (Pennington County Sheriff’s Office) and Sheriff Pat West (Meade County Sheriff’s Office) have teamed up to share resources in the form of School Resource Officers (SROs) for Black Hawk Elementary.
BLACK HAWK, SD

