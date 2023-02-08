Mines Students learn more and talk face-to-face companies about potential careers at the spring Career Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO