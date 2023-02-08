Mines Students learn more and talk face-to-face companies about potential careers at the spring Career Fair

Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Western Dakota Tech holds biggest career fair yet as businesses look for prospective employees among the student population
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With 60 different employers represented, Western Dakota Technical College (WDT) held its biggest career fair to date. School officials and employers hoping to see students matching with career opportunities before graduation or learning about future options as they continue their education. The career fair. Wednesday’s career...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center puts focus on another important bird of prey with upcoming Superb Owl party
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As Arizona gets ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for the big game on Sunday, the Black Hills Raptor Center is looking to put the focus on owls for their first-ever Superb Owl Party ahead of Sunday. Executive Director for the Black Hills Raptor Center Maggie Engler explains more about the event.
newscenter1.tv
LIVE BLOG: What is happening in our legislature? February Cracker Barrel
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Follow us live as we report from February’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech. Many of your legislators are here to discuss the topics that are most important to the people they serve. The session began with a brief statement from each of the speakers and then the floor will be open to audience questions.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s why the Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo is about more than just outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo just kicked off on Friday, February 10 at The Monument. The show will run through the weekend hosting almost 100 vendors and plenty of family-friendly activities. Yes, there are a lot of vendors, but the main focus of the sports show is supporting kids.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
newscenter1.tv
Monument Health hosting 2023 February Freeze 5K Fun Run/Walk in Founders Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health’s 2023 February Freeze 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Founders Park Shelter to celebrate Cardiac Rehabilitation Week. Registration for the event opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 11:45 a.m. The run/walk will begin at noon, and...
newscenter1.tv
“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Loiseau Construction receives award
The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
newscenter1.tv
Students at Rapid City Area Schools have nearly $85,000 in unpaid lunch fees
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Parents whose children attend one of Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) received bad news on Tuesday. In an email, the district disclosed that there are $84,500 in school lunch charges that have gone unpaid. “This is not an abnormally large amount of unpaid debt for...
newscenter1.tv
The Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo serves more as a showcase for outdoor vehicles
The 2023 Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo is set to begin soon. With about 85 vendors, it’s the one stop shop if you’re looking for boats, motorhomes, RVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, or any kind of outdoor vehicle. It’s the perfect time and place where you can look at all of it under one roof.
kotatv.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis City Council looking into creating a new ordinance for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – The city of Sturgis began discussions this week on the possible creation of a new City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Ordinance. City Manager Daniel Ainslie says the purpose of this proposed title is twofold. Ainslie says first, it would consolidate all of the various portions of...
newscenter1.tv
Raiders dominate the Cobblers in high school wrestling: Check out 8 photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – We’re in the final stretch of the high school wrestling season. The Region 4A Wrestling Tournament is coming up on February 18, where wrestlers will have a chance to qualify for the state tournament. In the meantime, Rapid City Stevens wrapped up the regular...
newscenter1.tv
H-S Precision Rifles: A global leader in test barrel production right here in Rapid City
“We actually started originally as a barrel manufacturer back in 1978,” explains Josh Cluff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at H-S Precision. “So we’ve been building barrels, rifles and stocks since 1978. We’ve got some great employees here that have been with us for 30 plus years, and we specialize in long range custom rifles.”
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis football players sign letters of intent
STURGIS, S.D. – Two student-athletes from Sturgis plan to play football at the next level. Reese Jacobs signed a letter of intent to play football at Chadron State College. Jacobs earned All-State and All-Conference honors while playing for the Scoopers. Plus, he had 88 tackles in his senior season.
newscenter1.tv
How cookies have been saying thank you for 25 years
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A local non-profit delivered a tasty thank you to area businesses and organizations. For 25 years now Youth & Family Services (YFS) youth have delivered cookies around Valentine’s Day showing their appreciation to those who make the programs possible. The nutrition program staff spent two days baking the sugar cookies.
newscenter1.tv
Get some karmic revenge and help a Rapid City wildlife rescue through this Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Did someone do you wrong in the past, whether on Valentine’s Day or at any point in the past? The Black Hills Raptor Center’s Rat for a Rat program might be able to help, even if only on a cathartic level. Executive Director of the raptor center Maggie Engler explains more.
newscenter1.tv
Love is in the air! Check out these things to do with your Valentine this weekend in and around Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The big day is coming up! Are you planning on a romantic dinner date? A nice stroll in the park? Or maybe you totally spaced and forgot Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. No worries, here are a few events that are sure to make a great date night.
newscenter1.tv
Bordering sheriff’s offices join forces to keep schools safe
BLACK HAWK, S.D. — Cooperation between law enforcement agencies is a practice that western South Dakota knows well. In their first couple of months in office, Sheriff Brian Mueller (Pennington County Sheriff’s Office) and Sheriff Pat West (Meade County Sheriff’s Office) have teamed up to share resources in the form of School Resource Officers (SROs) for Black Hawk Elementary.
