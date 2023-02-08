ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

veronapress.com

Football: Verona’s Jordan Franke commits to South Carolina

Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina. Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7. “I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Tyra Floyd is a News19 Player of the Week

HOPKINS, S.C. — Tyra Floyd is the latest in a long line of Lower Richland athletes who will compete in college. The catalyst for the Lower Richland girls basketball team, Tyra has signed to play basketball at Claflin University in Orangeburg. But basketball is just part of her athletic...
HOPKINS, SC
wrwh.com

TMU falls on road trip at Benedict

(CLEVELAND) – On Wednesday, the Truett McConnell University men’s volleyball team traveled to face Benedict College for a non-conference match-up, where the Bears late response was not enough (19-25, 22-25, 26-24, 18-25). TMU falls to a record of 0-2, while the Tigers rise to 2-0. PLAY-BY-PLAY. The Tigers...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Orangeburg law firm celebrates five years

Connor effectively juggles distinguished Army service, law career in central South Carolina. The Bill Connor Law Firm will host a reception and open-house celebrating five years in practice, on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the firm’s offices 1408 Russell Street in Orangeburg. The public is invited.
ORANGEBURG, SC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
ORANGEBURG, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own

Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service

Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
GREENVILLE, SC

