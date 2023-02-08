Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley didn't agree to statue until she saw this stat
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley never wanted a statue built in her honor. She was apprehensive when the city of Columbia brought the idea to her. "That's an A'ja Wilson thing," Staley joked, referencing her former star player who had a statue erected in her...
blufftontoday.com
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
Nightmare at Neville Arena: Tigers Fall to No. 1 South Carolina
Johnnie Harris' squad suffered a sound defeat at the hands of Dawn Staley and the top-ranked Gamecocks of South Carolina on Thursday night.
veronapress.com
Football: Verona’s Jordan Franke commits to South Carolina
Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina. Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7. “I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the...
LOOK: South Carolina Commits Making Pitch To Jonathan Paylor
South Carolina commits Kam Pringle and Mazeo Bennett are letting target Jonathan Paylor know how much they want him in Columbia.
WLTX.com
Tyra Floyd is a News19 Player of the Week
HOPKINS, S.C. — Tyra Floyd is the latest in a long line of Lower Richland athletes who will compete in college. The catalyst for the Lower Richland girls basketball team, Tyra has signed to play basketball at Claflin University in Orangeburg. But basketball is just part of her athletic...
USC grad caught in the middle of deadly Turkey earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former University of South Carolina student who lives in Turkey says his family lost their homes after the deadly earthquake. There were frantic moments for Ufuk Ozar and his three kids on Monday as his home in Turkey was shaken by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
wrwh.com
TMU falls on road trip at Benedict
(CLEVELAND) – On Wednesday, the Truett McConnell University men’s volleyball team traveled to face Benedict College for a non-conference match-up, where the Bears late response was not enough (19-25, 22-25, 26-24, 18-25). TMU falls to a record of 0-2, while the Tigers rise to 2-0. PLAY-BY-PLAY. The Tigers...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Orangeburg law firm celebrates five years
Connor effectively juggles distinguished Army service, law career in central South Carolina. The Bill Connor Law Firm will host a reception and open-house celebrating five years in practice, on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the firm’s offices 1408 Russell Street in Orangeburg. The public is invited.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Darlington County man shot to death after meeting someone to sell French Bulldog at Bishopville KFC
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 76-year-old Darlington County man was shot and killed at a KFC restaurant in Lee County, according to Sheriff Daniel Simon. Lonnie Ray of Lamar died after being shot multiple times, Simon said. Multiple bullets also hit the restaurant located on Sumter Highway in Bishopville. Simon said Ray was at the […]
Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history. According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations. “I think it’s very...
WLTX.com
New apartment complex, restaurants in the Midlands
A new apartment complex is headed to downtown Columbia, along with two new restaurants within 15 minutes. Here's a look at what's new.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
manninglive.com
Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own
Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
greenvillejournal.com
Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service
Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
Comments / 0