Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
TNT commentator (and former 2000 NBA Finals foe against your Los Angeles Lakers) Reggie Miller came in hot with a pretty funny snipe. He said what we were thinking. No shame. Milwaukee currently leads Los Angeles, 110-102, with a shade over two minutes left in regulation. Davis has a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double cooking with time to spare. He wound up returning to the fray after his spill.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Thunder and Blazers Both Missing Pieces Ahead of Friday Meeting
Oklahoma City will play its first game post trade deadline after dealing Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley on Thursday. The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.
Wichita Eagle
Score Predictions for Hornets at Celtics
The Hornets are on a five-game skid and now have to play one of the best teams in the entire league. That losing streak isn't coming to an end tonight. Boston's frontcourt will pose some challenges, testing the new one-two punch of Mark Williams and Nick Richards. Charlotte battles, but Boston pulls away toward the end of the third quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Kyrie Irving Leads Mavs to Road Win vs. Kings
SACRAMENTO — To begin a two-game road mini-series against the Sacramento Kings, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 122-114 win. By achieving the win, the Mavs improve to 31-26 on the season, and the Kings fall to 31-24. It was a near-historic first quarter for the Mavs' offense as they tallied 45 points — the second-highest-scoring opening quarter in franchise history. The offense pushed the pace and often played out of "Zoom" action and using some "Horns" sets. Christian Wood came off the bench and provided a huge spark, scoring 13 points and distributing two assists in just over five minutes of action.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Starters Announced For Shorthanded LA Against Milwaukee
Your Los Angeles Lakers could be in trouble when they host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, LA's five newest pieces, acquired during the last 24 hours leading up to the league's trade deadline, will not be suiting up with the club tonight. Trudell adds that...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Shows Support For Kyle Lowry
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is the most criticized player on the roster. He's heard it from fans all season who have called him out for everything from his weight to poor play. With Lowry now on board for the rest of the season, Jimmy Butler came to the defense of his teammate.
Wichita Eagle
Brad Stevens Discusses What Mike Muscala Brings to the Celtics
One day after becoming a Celtic, Mike Muscala is active for Boston's game against the Hornets at TD Garden. Muscala will wear number 57, the first time in the franchise's history that a player has done so. Detailing the move during a pregame media availability, Celtics president of basketball operations...
Wichita Eagle
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Preview
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the New York Knicks to the Wells Fargo Center, looking to bounce back off of a loss on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, 99-106. Wednesday night's loss to the Celtics came not due to offensive theatrics from All-Stars Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown,...
Wichita Eagle
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
Wichita Eagle
How Muscala, Bazley Fit in New Destinations
Oklahoma City dished veteran big man Mike Muscala and athletic forward Darius Bazley to the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns just before Thursday's trade deadline. OKC's trade deadline moves will likely have only a slight effect on the Thunder's season, as Bazley and Muscala combined for just six starts with each player averaging around 15 minutes per game.
Wichita Eagle
Max Homa, Jon Rahm among excited players at WM Phoenix Open to have Tiger Woods back in the mix at Genesis
To the delight of fans around the world, Tiger Woods is making his PGA Tour return next week at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, an event his foundation hosts. Fans, however, aren’t the only ones excited about the 15-time major winner’s announcement. After completing their rounds Friday...
Wichita Eagle
Where Justin Fields Wants to Play Bears Home Games
Justin Fields likes saying he worries only about controlling the controllables. This doesn't stop him from having an opinion on a few topics, including the new Bears stadium project in Arlington Heights. He's not so much in favor of a move to the Arlington International Racecourse property in the northwest suburbs.
Comments / 0