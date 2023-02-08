ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Randy Jones charged with murder in fatal shooting of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz

By Patrick Reilly, Joe Marino
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Harlem man accused of fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was charged with murder on Tuesday hours after the cop was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, allegedly shot the 26-year-old father of two in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Saturday night after Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time.

Jones lured the pair down a dark alley and allegedly opened fire “almost immediately,” striking Fayaz once in the temple. The officer’s brother-in-law then pulled the gun from Fayaz’s holster and returned fire as Jones fled.

Jones remained on the lam until cops tracked him down to a Rockland County hotel Monday — where they took him into custody using Fayaz’s handcuffs.

Randy Jones is walked out by police and transferred as he awaits arraignment on Wednesday.
Paul Martinka
Jones was arrested at a hotel in Rockland County on Monday.
Paul Martinka
Jones was charged with robbery and murder on Tuesday.

Police located the getaway vehicle — a black BMW SUV registered to Jones’ mother — on 129th Street and Park Avenue in Harlem on Sunday and impounded it. Detectives were examining the car at the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn on Monday.

On Tuesday, police identified Jones as the alleged shooter and charged him with robbery and murder.

Jones, cuffed and wearing a white Tyvek suit, was led out of the 75th precinct Tuesday night in front of hundreds of police officers, many from the 66th precinct where Fayaz served.

One woman standing outside the precinct with two others shouted “We love you, Randy!” to the accused murderer.

“I love you too,” Jones said back.

Fayaz, a 26-year-old father of two, was pulled off life support on Tuesday after he was shot in the temple over the weekend in an attempted robbery.

Another person in the crowd yelled “Cop killer!”

Investigators believe Jones may be behind a similar robbery nearby last month. In that case, the crook ambushed another man at a nearby address on Jan. 13, again under the guise of peddling a car through Facebook Marketplace, only to pull a gun and demand the victim’s money, sources said. The thief made off with $18,000 in that robbery.

NYPD gathered outside of Brookdale Hospital to see Fayaz’s body escorted to the city medical examiner.
William C Lopez/New York Post
Fayaz’s widow and their two children saw Fayaz’s body off after he was declared dead on Tuesday night.
Paul Martinka

Fayaz, a five-year veteran with New York’s finest, was declared dead at Brookdale Hospital at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday after being on life-support since the shooting, source said.

Hundreds of cops, including top NYPD brass, lined the streets outside of the hospital as officer Fayaz’s body was transported via ambulance to the city Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said Fayaz’s family was at his bedside when he was taken off life support.

“It’s a difficult day. You see police officers standing shoulder to shoulder with tears in their eyes,” said Lynch.

“This was a police officer who loved his job. Since he was a young person, he wanted to become not just a police officer, but a New York City police officer. He was viciously gunned down in the streets of Brooklyn.”

Comments / 32

Luis Baezcorrea
3d ago

😡God bless this young man..I kind of know him..he stopped me yrs back..but he was a cool officer..he would listen to you,and WHY he had to stop you..

Reply
13
Kioffa Khan
3d ago

It's very tragic that so many basic occurrences such as trying to purchase a car online, or as simple as going to the Supermarket one has to factor in the highly likely probability that you can be killed for someone else's lack of regard for life. Crimes like this happen because there's no official protocol for prevention of reckless to improve public safety, and criminals know it. It's definitely great Detective work when they get caught, but I'm sure his family and so many others would prefer that this life altering and devastating interruption would've never occurred. There's a profile and behavior that keeps showing up in the majority of these crimes however, they're given the opportunity for more fairness within the criminal justice system than the victims of the lives they destroyed!

Reply
11
Tanvir Ahmed
3d ago

Oh the usual suspect, the guy was from my community and he was genuinely a good man. My other cop friends are rethinking of staying in pd seeing how miserable the job is. They are making arrests and these criminals get out the next day.

Reply
7
 

