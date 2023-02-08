Read full article on original website
St. Peter’s wins on and off the ice in pancreatic research fundraising game | Subscribers can download photos for free
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: An inside look at Port Richmond vs. Moore Catholic
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity play-in game. Who: No. 5 Port Richmond (9-9) vs. No. 4 Moore Catholic (11-10)
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Matt Camerlengo, Moore hold off PR, 71-60; MSIT cruises by New Dorp (photos)
Moore Catholic and McKee/Staten Island Tech advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals thanks to play-in victories on Thursday at MSIT’s New Dorp gymnasium. Matt Camerlengo scored a team-high 24 points, including a pair of huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help lift the No....
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at Moore Catholic vs. Susan Wagner
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 4 Moore Catholic (12-10) vs. No. 1 Susan Wagner (20-3)
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 11, 2023: Thomas Lloyd, Assistant District Attorney, Navy Veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Thomas Francis Lloyd, 88, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Born in Bayonne, N.J., the Lloyd family moved to Staten Island in 1943. He graduated from Wagner College in 1957, going on to serve as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. From there, he earned his legal degree (JD) from St. John’s University in 1961. He settled in Great Kills, marrying the former Carol Ann Gill. He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Holy Child RC Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and he worked to support “A Special Place” for the mentally handicapped. His legal career spanned 44 years, most of it serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Richmond County office. In 1963, he was admitted to the New York State Bar, and in 1975, to the United States Supreme Court. After a time of private practice, he returned to public service at the District Attorney’s office, working under William Braisted, Thomas Sullivan, and William Murphy, before retiring in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at McKee/Staten Island Tech vs. St. Peter’s
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 McKee/Staten Island Tech (17-8) vs. No. 2 St. Peter’s (14-7)
Whopper, Whopper, Whopper, Whopper: A pro sings it at Staten Island drive-thru | Fast Food Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If that fresh, new Burger King jingle is stuck in your head — or your kids are singing it ad nauseum — you are not alone. To kick the tune up a notch and serenade our collective audience, Wagner College adjunct vocal professor Anthony Turner came along with us this Fast Food Friday.
Meet the new owners of Cole’s Dockside | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the lapping shoreline and boat yard setting that drew Kam Singh and Gulshan Soni to Cole’s Dockside. When the Great Kills restaurant went on the market about a year ago, the seaside spot seemed a perfect fit for the entrepreneurs. In this...
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon to open cannabis dispensary/lounge in New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon the Chef is bringing the Hashstoria experience to the east coast with a cannabis dispensary/consumption lounge in Newark, N.J. Hashstoria, which was co-founded by Raekwon the Chef, features several brands with premium ingredients, delivering “best in class vibes.” Brands...
No Kids Allowed: Jersey Shore Italian Restaurant Bans Children Under 10
Mamma Mia! A popular family restaurant at the Jersey Shore will begin banning part of the family — even if they love spaghetti.Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on its website and social media that the youngest members of the family are no longer permitted in the Italian restaur…
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The surprise retirement party of Dr. James Lafferty at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the surprise retirement party of James Lafferty, M.D. at LiGreci’s Staaten, in West Brighton. The vibrant soiree was attended by family members and colleagues on Jan. 19, 2023. “Dr. Lafferty has been a practicing...
Staten Islanders turn love of steak into thriving business, hosting celeb parties for N.Y. Giants and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last summer, after much debate and lots of hours behind the grill, Joseph Fraschilla and Peter Annarumma launched a modest steak-focused catering business in a South Shore backyard, prepping several cuts of impressively aged meat for about 50 guests. The porterhouse was perfection -- crisp on the outside, but pink, buttery and marbled throughout -- and the event itself quickly became the talk of the town. Now, 10 months and some 150 parties later -- with lots of Instagram posts detailing and promoting the journey -- the duo’s smallish endeavor has blossomed into something big.
New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
Love is in the air. Share it with a new furry family member. Feb. 11-12
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While adopting a pet may take a bit longer than you’d like, it indicates that the rescue agencies are making sure they find the best home and family for these loving animals. Don’t be discouraged; know that they are looking out for the best interest of the pet and the person adopting.
NY Lottery: Looking for scratch-offs with an annual 20-year payout? Here’s how many winners are left
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lots of New York Lottery scratch-offs can net big paydays, but there are 18 games that offer top prizes of annual sums for 20 years. In total, there are 23 out of those 63 top prize printed tickets left in circulation, and some offer as much as $150,000 a year over the two-decade period.
Life Stories: An Irish grandmother who lived for family, church, God. Mary Magnuski, avid girls basketball fan and family matriarch, dies at 96.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Native Staten Islander and life-long West Brighton resident Mary Teresa Dicks Magnuski died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday. She was 96. One of 11 children, she was born 1927 to Joseph and Theresa Dicks, immigrants from Newfoundland. The Rev. Terry Troia said, “Mrs....
This new Staten Island gym offers workouts designed to help with high stress situations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- South Shore resident Robert LaRocca, 28, knows stress -- especially that which occurs during intense situations -- can wreak havoc on a person’s physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why this owner of a successful fitness facility in Charleston -- which he launched during the coronavirus...
NYC casino bid includes a massive Ferris wheel next to the UN, per report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- According to The New York Times, Soloviev Group, the longtime owner of a 6.7-acre plot near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown, announced that it will partner with Mohegan, a casino and resort operator, to compete for a casino license. If all goes as planned, the casino will feature all the usual amenities and a giant wheel of its own.
Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this year, Violette’s Cellar owner Peter Botros set out in search of the very best local, non-professionally produced meatball with his second annual Meatballs & Mixology program. Thousands of meatballs and 225 guests later, the endeavor netted the Grant City restaurant $325,000, an amount given entirely to the Staten Island University Hospital’s Florina Cancer Center, Ocean Breeze.
