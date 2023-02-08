Officials convene, Steamboat considers lawsuit as frustrations with U.S. Postal Service continue

Read full article on original website
Weld County library allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws
The High Plains library district in Weld county is allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws.The allegations come after a librarian lost her job after she claims she was told to cancel several programs she ran for LGBTQ teens and youth of color.The attorney representing the librarian, Iris Halpern who practices civil law believes this is a significant finding because it is one of the first in the country by a state government. For Brooky Parks educating her community is her passion. "I love the idea of being able to do story time and work with young children and teens and just being...
This Scam Has Lost Colorado Residents More Than $24 Million
From phishing to fraud to T-shirt trickery, there is no shortage of scams in Colorado. However, one scam is costing Centennial State residents exponential amounts of money — and this time of year is when it's at its worst. According to new research from Social Catfish, Colorado is the...
Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex
The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
Colorado restaurants rally members against 'Fair Workweek' bill
(The Center Square) – The Colorado Restaurant Association is rallying its members to speak out against a bill in the House of Representatives regarding work scheduling. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees and all food or beverage establishments to obtain from employees a written statement of their desired number of weekly work hours and the days and times they're available to work. Employers will be required to provide written notice of employee work schedules no later than 14 days before...
