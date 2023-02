Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - City officials cleared a large encampment in Skid Row Tuesday, with over 20 unhoused people living near the intersection of Third and Main streets placed into housing.

Councilman Kevin de León's office announced that the housing placement took place after "weeks of outreach."

The intersection has been a known spot for serious crimes, including several in recent weeks, according to de León's office.