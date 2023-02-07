The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana on Tuesday, 14 Feb 2023, from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W.7th Ave.(TX Hwy 31) in Corsicana. The guest speaker for the program will be from the Community Transit Service (CTS) in Corsicana.

CORSICANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO