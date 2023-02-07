Read full article on original website
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Offered in Fairfield Feb. 25th
A FREE course is being offered February 25, 2023 at Fairfield Harmony Presbyterian Church. The CRASE course (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event) provides strategies, guidance and a plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues,...
NARFE Meeting Set for Feb. 14 in Corsicana
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana on Tuesday, 14 Feb 2023, from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W.7th Ave.(TX Hwy 31) in Corsicana. The guest speaker for the program will be from the Community Transit Service (CTS) in Corsicana.
