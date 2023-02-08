ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Historic memorial park will honor San Diegans lost to AIDS

It's been a long time coming. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria led a group of elected officials and many others responsible for planning the first of its kind AIDS memorial honoring those lost in the epidemic. The groundbreaking, Friday morning, took place on a half-acre lot that will become the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego weekend arts events: Sofie Ramos, 'Walking with Ghosts,' Mildred Howard and more

'My Blue Bottle Vase': Black History Month Prebys Play Day. Visual art, Dance, Books, Family, Kids, Black Culture. The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's La Jolla campus hosts a monthly free admission event, with programming between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. particularly geared towards families with children — though anyone, kids or not, can take advantage of free access for the entire day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego

One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Opera's 'Puccini Duo' makes history

San Diego Opera's four performances of "The Puccini Duo" starting Saturday is making some opera history. "The Puccini Duo," as the title implies, is not one opera but rather two short ones. The first opera is called "Suor Angelica," a serious drama, and the second is "Gianni Schicchi," a comedy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego will end the COVID-19 emergency despite outbreaks

Even though San Diego officials have voted to end the state of emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say the pandemic is far from over. “While cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing, these events are still occurring in San Diego County,” County Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten said in a statement. “COVID-19 virus variants are still widespread in our county.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Islamic Center of San Diego rallies to help earthquake survivors

The Islamic Center of San Diego is collecting donations of essential items like blankets, winter clothes and first aid kits to send to survivors. Imam Taha Hassane is delighted with the outpouring of generosity. “Every time our donations are needed anywhere in the world, we always take action,” he said. “So, I’m very thankful to my community."
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local chef shares recipes for Valentine's Day dinner at home

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you may be scrambling to make plans. The San Diego News Now podcast team has an idea for you: a fine-dining experience — by you, at home. Mike Minor, executive chef of The Marine Room in La Jolla and the new Lounge at The Marine Room, joined SDNN host Debbie Cruz with some easy-to-make restaurant-style entrees, a dessert and a drink for you to celebrate Valentine's Day at home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

County Supervisors OK plan to help homeless veterans

The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved the development of a plan to help homeless veterans find a place to live. As proposed by Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas, the plan could be ready in April and feature input from community groups, government representatives and people who have experienced homelessness.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego County supervisors OK resolution advocating youth public transit program

County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to expand a free public transit ridership program for residents ages 18 to 24. The resolution directs the county chief administrative officer, Health and Human Services Agency and Land Use and Environment Group to work with agencies, such as the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to find additional money for ridership expansion.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

