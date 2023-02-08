Read full article on original website
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekendStanleySan Diego, CA
Sailors Encounter Waving Sunfish off the Coast of San Diego: Viral VideoSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
KPBS
Historic memorial park will honor San Diegans lost to AIDS
It's been a long time coming. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria led a group of elected officials and many others responsible for planning the first of its kind AIDS memorial honoring those lost in the epidemic. The groundbreaking, Friday morning, took place on a half-acre lot that will become the...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Sofie Ramos, 'Walking with Ghosts,' Mildred Howard and more
'My Blue Bottle Vase': Black History Month Prebys Play Day. Visual art, Dance, Books, Family, Kids, Black Culture. The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's La Jolla campus hosts a monthly free admission event, with programming between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. particularly geared towards families with children — though anyone, kids or not, can take advantage of free access for the entire day.
KPBS
Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego
One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
KPBS
San Diego Opera's 'Puccini Duo' makes history
San Diego Opera's four performances of "The Puccini Duo" starting Saturday is making some opera history. "The Puccini Duo," as the title implies, is not one opera but rather two short ones. The first opera is called "Suor Angelica," a serious drama, and the second is "Gianni Schicchi," a comedy.
KPBS
San Diego will end the COVID-19 emergency despite outbreaks
Even though San Diego officials have voted to end the state of emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say the pandemic is far from over. “While cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing, these events are still occurring in San Diego County,” County Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten said in a statement. “COVID-19 virus variants are still widespread in our county.”
KPBS
Islamic Center of San Diego rallies to help earthquake survivors
The Islamic Center of San Diego is collecting donations of essential items like blankets, winter clothes and first aid kits to send to survivors. Imam Taha Hassane is delighted with the outpouring of generosity. “Every time our donations are needed anywhere in the world, we always take action,” he said. “So, I’m very thankful to my community."
KPBS
Turkish organizations in San Diego on earthquake relief: 'Money travels fastest'
The devastating earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria have now claimed more than 11,000 lives. The 7.8 magnitude quake struck early Monday morning. Neighborhoods have been leveled, and many people are injured and their homes are gone. Rescuers on the ground continue to search for survivors. And some help...
KPBS
Local chef shares recipes for Valentine's Day dinner at home
With Valentine’s Day coming up, you may be scrambling to make plans. The San Diego News Now podcast team has an idea for you: a fine-dining experience — by you, at home. Mike Minor, executive chef of The Marine Room in La Jolla and the new Lounge at The Marine Room, joined SDNN host Debbie Cruz with some easy-to-make restaurant-style entrees, a dessert and a drink for you to celebrate Valentine's Day at home.
KPBS
County Supervisors OK plan to help homeless veterans
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved the development of a plan to help homeless veterans find a place to live. As proposed by Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas, the plan could be ready in April and feature input from community groups, government representatives and people who have experienced homelessness.
KPBS
San Diego County supervisors OK resolution advocating youth public transit program
County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to expand a free public transit ridership program for residents ages 18 to 24. The resolution directs the county chief administrative officer, Health and Human Services Agency and Land Use and Environment Group to work with agencies, such as the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to find additional money for ridership expansion.
KPBS
Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County
A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.
KPBS
San Diego County seeks new proposals for janitorial services after allegations of worker abuse by contractor
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to allow requests for new proposals for janitorial services, under a new contracting policy that outlines how workers are to be treated by contract companies. The vote came after NOVA, the company currently contracted for cleaning at some sites including...
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price rises for eighth time in 10 days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the eighth time in 10 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.672, its highest amount since Dec. 7. The average price has risen 9 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.2 cents Thursday,...
