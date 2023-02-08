ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Operation Prince Harry in a Hurry’ Is Something the Duke of Sussex Likely Won’t Agree to for King Charles’ Coronation

By Michelle Kapusta
 3 days ago

There’s been so much talk recently about whether Prince Harry will be invited to and will attend his father King Charles III’s coronation . Reports have been circulating that Harry will receive an invite because the king wants him there but getting the Duke of Sussex to agree to going to the actual ceremony seems to be a bit of problem.

Now the Palace and the Archbishop of Canterbury are trying to work out a deal to get the prince at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2022. And one idea put out there has been dubbed “Operation Prince Harry in a Hurry.” Here’s what that is and why there’s a strong chance the duke won’t agree to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jlexs_0kftFIPY00
King Charles III and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II | LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

What is the idea that has been dubbed ‘Operation Prince Harry in a Hurry’

Prince Harry is reportedly very frustrated that his family has not offered the public apology he and Meghan Markle desire and therefore is making things difficult regarding their presence at the coronation.

To get the Sussexes on board with going, accommodations could be made such as a prominent seating for the couple as well as an agreement that they will not lose their titles.

Sources have told the Daily Mail that there is now an option being offered to bring Harry to the U.K. for the event but it does not involve his wife and has been referred to as “Operation Prince Harry in a Hurry.” The plan would have the prince fly to Britain for 48 hours and attend the 90-minute coronation service  without the Duchess of Sussex.

Why the Duke of Sussex likely won’t go for that

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESbuu_0kftFIPY00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

“Operation Prince Harry in a Hurry” doesn’t sound like it would be an option Prince Harry would even consider for a couple of reasons.

One is that this such a historic event that it seems unlikely Meghan would want to miss it. So if she wanted go, the chances of Prince Harry traveling himself without her are slim to none as it’s hard to imagine Harry even considering an arrangement in which the duchess is not included. The only way fans might see the Duke of Sussex in the royal spotlight that day alone is if Meghan decided that she had enough of the royals when she was at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and decided she didn’t want to return to England.

Another reason the plan probably won’t work is because by going to the royal affair Harry would miss his son Archie’s birthday as the coronation is on May 6, the same day his little boy turns 4. Since the date is not ideal for the Sussexes it could mean that Harry will go if his son is there with him and they can celebrate his birthday before or after the coronation. This was the case with their daughter, Lilibet , who turned a year old while Meghan and Harry were in the U.K. for the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee and they reportedly had a private party for her at Frogmore.

Even if Prince Harry attends his children aren’t expected to

Speaking of the Sussexes’ children, in all the talk about whether Harry and Meghan would be invited there hasn’t been much said about Archie and Lili attending.

The possibility of the kiddos going to the actual ceremony is unlikely. And that has to do with their ages and positions in the line of succession to the throne as they are seventh and eighth, just one and two spots ahead of Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew.

Comments / 60

Guest
3d ago

Harry QUIT Monarchy…. He was born into..lived and had all benefits. Yet destroys and wants BENEFITS….let him watch on TV at pub or behind a pub….not on ROYAL BALCONY and who cares if Mrs there, she’s NOT Charle’s child….she can go to her father’s coronation if she’s in contact with….oh wait she’s not

Reply(2)
64
a fan
3d ago

You Harry and Meghan are the ones who owe the apology to the royals. Just who the hell do you think you are, the two of you wanted out and a private life…you are not royals anymore

Reply(1)
49
Gilge Nelda
3d ago

how can charles want him thereknowing harry is tryingto destroy all that meanteverything to the queenharry is greedy selfishmoney hungry out toruin the royals all becauseof his.puppeteer who has nofamily what will harry do when shekicks him out when she finds another sucker to replace himhe will have zero which he deserveschsrles needs to put stop to harry and finish stripping him from all that'sleft permanently and ban exile harry and meghan permanently

Reply(1)
33
