KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO