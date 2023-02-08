ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay

Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’. A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel traps set at a public park in Mission Hills. KC native instrumental to Phoenix Open celebrates seeing ‘the stars...
MISSION HILLS, KS
KCTV 5

Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’

MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel traps set at a public park in Mission Hills. Elisabeth Kirsh was walking her dogs, Oreo and Fred, through Peetwood Park earlier this week. She takes her dogs to the little park near 63rd and Mission regularly. It’s a nice area near stately homes. Ducks swim in the creek running through it.
MISSION HILLS, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died from life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City. Officers responded to a crash around 4 a.m. on I-70 heading eastbound, west of The Paseo. The investigation revealed that a man driving a white Toyota Honda HR-V was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger driving fast. The driver of the Challenger then exited their vehicle and entered another vehicle to flee the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas

The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
OLATHE, KS
fox4kc.com

How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy