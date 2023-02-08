Read full article on original website
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel traps set at a public park in Mission Hills. Elisabeth Kirsh was walking her dogs, Oreo and Fred, through Peetwood Park earlier this week. She takes her dogs to the little park near 63rd and Mission regularly. It’s a nice area near stately homes. Ducks swim in the creek running through it.
Kansas City-area road crews respond to surprising snow storm Thursday
Thursday's morning commute was a mess for many drivers as they navigated unexpected snowfall in the Kansas City area.
Search for missing 8-year-old boy expands to Kansas City
Kansas City is included in the search for missing Breadson John, 8, who disappeared from his grandparents' custody in Vancouver, Washington.
Dive teams recover body after person falls through ice at Shawnee Mission Dog Park Beach
LENEXA, Kan. — Authorities with the Lenexa, Kansas, Fire Department say dive teams recovered a body after they were dispatched to the lake attached to the popular Shawnee Mission Dog Park. Officials said someone called 911 around 10:22 a.m. to report an individual in the water, which is coated...
Historic home near Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art catches fire
Early Friday morning, a historic home near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art caught fire. No injuries were reported.
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died from life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City. Officers responded to a crash around 4 a.m. on I-70 heading eastbound, west of The Paseo. The investigation revealed that a man driving a white Toyota Honda HR-V was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger driving fast. The driver of the Challenger then exited their vehicle and entered another vehicle to flee the scene.
The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas
The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
Body recovered from Shawnee Mission Lake after 21-year-old falls in
Lenexa rescue crews are searching Shawnee Mission Lake on Monday after receiving a report of someone being in the water.
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
3 stabbed, 1 shot Wednesday night at Riverside apartment building
Police in Riverside say three people were stabbed and a fourth shot in an altercation Wednesday night at an apartment complex.
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
Kansas City police say missing 38-year-old man located safe
UPDATE: KCPD reports Erik Owens has been located and is safe.
Suspected arson fire under investigation at Midtown smoke shop
Owners at Dr. Smoke at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard want to know who started a fire that’s cost them thousands and put lives at risk.
Missing teen found safe, Kansas City police say
Police said Shakir Thomas was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. in the area of 110th and Cypress.
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
