KTVZ
Pilot Butte Taproom, Bend Poker Room brings new life to iconic dining spot
The former Pilot Butte Drive-In is busy once again, now the Pilot Butte Taproom, also known as the Bend Poker Room, which features plenty of poker games, pizza and a variety of beers. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: The history of Pilot Butte
You can see a lot of the High Desert from the top of Bend’s Pilot Butte. Central Oregon Daily News Meteorologist decided to get to the bottom of its geological history.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood
Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market. “For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.
Radio Ink
Morning Changes In Central Oregon
Two Backyard Media stations in Bend, Oregon are changing up morning drive. KRXF-FM has hired Oregon radio veteran Gustav for the slot while KMGX-FM has added The Woody Show. “Gustav has been a beloved fixture in Oregon radio for almost thirty years and I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the Backyard Media family,” said Kris Metzdorf-Arnold, PD. “His music knowledge and style is a match made in Heaven for us and I know he’s going to rock mornings on 92/9FM.”
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Dozens protest against fracked gas pipeline that cuts through Bend
A pending decision is sparking protest in Central Oregon. Dozens took the sidewalks of downtown Bend Friday afternoon to protest plans to expand the GTN XPress fracked gas pipeline. It runs from California to British Columbia and cuts through east Bend. Those against it worry about the increased pollution and...
kbnd.com
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond school board discuss potential pot shop impacts, outdoor schooling
On Tuesday night, the Redmond School board held a special meeting on topics like outdoor schooling. The board raised the issue in October after the Culver School District opted to bring students home from Camp Tamarack. That decision came after some culver students reported feeling uncomfortable with counselors identifying as...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Need for speed: NW Arenacross at Redmond Expo Center this weekend
A test of speed and durability in Redmond this weekend. The Northwest Arenacross is at the Redmond Fair and Expo Center Friday and Saturday. It’s the last race of the competition season. Motocross and ATV racer Kody Clark is excited to get rolling. “So for it to be held...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 12-18
Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of concrete headwall structures and irrigation service connections. Traffic Information – Deschutes Market Road between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road will be...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ What is a ‘stock run’? Water for livestock, stock ponds to flow again
Water is flowing in some irrigation canals around Central Oregon, but that doesn’t mean the drought is over. Some of the water is heading to Haystack Reservoir. Other water deliveries — called stock runs — are also taking place. This week, water is flowing in the North...
thesummitpinnacle.com
Downtown’s Beloved Dudleys to Stick Around
At the heart of Bend, nestled beside Good Drop Wine Shoppe, lies a world of books. Downtown’s premier bookstore, Dudley’s, may look slightly unassuming from the outside—the building it’s housed in was built over a century ago—but the interior continues to amaze. The store is split into an upper and lower level: the lower houses fiction and bestsellers alongside a cafe, while the upper offers niche and used books. Rather than just selling run-of-the-mill bestsellers, though, Dudley’s prides itself on offering titles not seen anywhere else.
Architect Fernando Rodriguez’s glass houses in Bend are for sale up to $3,880,000
From every angle, architect Fernando Rodriguez’s alluring new house in Bend delivers surprises. A facade of Brazilian eucalyptus siding provides privacy from passersby, concealing that the rooms have glass walls overlooking an inner courtyard, designed around an existing ponderosa pine tree. The contemporary-style dwelling at 61919 Hosmer Lake Drive...
Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT
A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said. The post Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1st order of business for new Redmond PD officer Aaron: Pizza and fries
Redmond Police welcomed a new member of the force Thursday night — a 3-year-old boy who already has survived cancer, but has a significant medical procedure ahead of him. In front of a packed house, Aaron Davenport raised his right hand to be sworn in. “I Chief Devin Lewis...
bendsource.com
Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend
I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
centraloregondaily.com
Extra DUII patrols on Super Bowl Sunday in Oregon
Bend Police, Oregon State Police and other law enforcement agencies across the state will have extra DUII patrols out on Super Bowl Sunday — a day known for get togethers, food and drinking. Bend will have two additional units out specifically looking for DUII-impaired drivers. Bend PD Communications Manager...
elkhornmediagroup.com
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon schools below recommended counselor-to-student ratio
Friday wraps up National School Counseling Week — an awareness of the critical role counselors play in students’ lives. But it’s also a chance to highlight the shortage of counselors here on the High Desert and statewide. The COVID-19 pandemic sent many of us looking for counseling....
‘We’re just taking the brunt of it’ : Farmers face continued hardships from drought, overall costs are higher
Much of Oregon has been in a drought for quite some time, despite winter snowfall around the High Desert. The post ‘We’re just taking the brunt of it’ : Farmers face continued hardships from drought, overall costs are higher appeared first on KTVZ.
