PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, a resident on San Jacinto St. flagged down a police officer for help. The person told the officer that he had seen a man, now identified as Rashad Brookings, 39, damaging a nearby house, and that he had left the scene on a bicycle. He said the then saw him attempt to assault a female who was walking in the street as he rode by her on his bike.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO