Read full article on original website
Related
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt that involved helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
Man arrested in Rusk County after 14 grams of suspected fentanyl laced meth was seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 7, a man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to officials finding suspected fentanyl laced meth in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Rusk County officials. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that during a traffic stop investigation they were able to find suspected meth “concealed within a hidden […]
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
KLTV
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
2-year-old killed, 6 injured in Nacogdoches County head-on crash
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County on Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation indicates that around 8:15 a.m. a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on FM 1638 while a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south. DPS said it was […]
KLTV
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
Lufkin, Texas Man Reports His Lightsabers Among Things Stolen
A Lufkin, Texas man had a very strange Thursday morning. According to the Lufkin Police Department, he came home to quite the scene. After being out of town he arrived at his residence on Thursday morning to a goldilocks situation. At around 8:30 AM, he found a stranger asleep on his couch and another in his shower at his Shadow Creek apartment located at 2800 Daniel McCall Drive.
KLTV
Joaquin murder suspect shot in eye with pellet gun prior to arrest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County authorities apprehended a man suspected of murder after he was shot with a pellet gun. According to a social media post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Caporali Manuels called Smith County 9-1-1 requesting medical attention after he had been shot. Manuels was then transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment where it was determined his injuries were from being shot in the eye with a pellet gun.
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said. The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, […]
KLTV
Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
KLTV
Palestine man on bicycle flees police, is arrested for evading arrest, failure to identify
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, a resident on San Jacinto St. flagged down a police officer for help. The person told the officer that he had seen a man, now identified as Rashad Brookings, 39, damaging a nearby house, and that he had left the scene on a bicycle. He said the then saw him attempt to assault a female who was walking in the street as he rode by her on his bike.
Body identified after search for car that plunged into river from I-10
The crash occurred early Thursday morning.
KLTV
A Better East Texas: Ice storm response
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas. If you live east of a line from Tyler to Lufkin, you may have been less affected, but you certainly saw the images of what was happening in the areas hit hardest. While...
KLTV
Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas investigators hope new technology will help solve a 22-year-old cold case. Kilgore police are revisiting the case of a woman’s body found in December of 2000. Her identity remains a mystery to this day. One of the investigators who worked the scene all...
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
Hilton Gets Approval To Build New Hotel In Lufkin, Texas
In what I believe was a big win for Lufkin, the City Council has now granted the final approval for a new hotel to go up in town. Hilton Hotels is gearing up to build a four-story Home2 Suites by Hilton next to Buffalo Wild Wings. I was fairly certain...
Person of interest in Shelby County homicide case in custody
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A person of interest was arrested on Wednesday in a Joaquin homicide investigation, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities announced on Wednesday they received a call after a woman was found deceased at her home. She had gunshot injuries to her head, the sheriff’s office said. A 10-year-old […]
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0