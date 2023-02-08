‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton’s Weight-Loss Surgery Recovery Was ‘Really Tough,’ Source Says

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton’s journey to qualifying for weight-loss surgery. Tammy began the season at over 700 pounds and got her weight below 550 to qualify for the procedure. But a source said it wasn’t necessarily an easy road to recovery after the surgery. Here’s what the source said.

Did Tammy Slaton have gastric bypass surgery? She qualifies for it in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 Episode 4 shows Tammy Slaton qualifying for weight-loss surgery . Tammy began her journey in rehab at over 700 pounds before getting her weight down to the 570s. The season repeatedly shows Tammy weighing in at rehab with mixed results. Some weigh-ins showed Tammy staying the course with her goals, but others showed her moving backward. One particular weigh-in showed that she gained 10 pounds, increasing her weight to 583. She needed to get to 550 to qualify for surgery.

Episode 4 shows Tammy getting well below her goal weight. The weigh-in showed she reached 534 pounds.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy said on the show. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop. … I did that. I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

A source says the weight-loss surgery recovery was ‘really tough’

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 4 finally shows Tammy Slaton getting to her goal weight. And she ultimately goes through with bariatric surgery, which viewers will see on the show. A source told The Sun that Tammy’s recovery from bariatric surgery was “really tough,” though she successfully got through it.

“It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” the source said. “The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it. … She has been adjusting well and [her body] hasn’t rejected her medications.”

The insider added that Tammy has “drastically” lost weight and can now stand independently. “She’s been like standing and stuff, but she’s not able to for prolonged amounts of time,” they added. “Tammy has been able to walk short distances.”

Tammy Slaton remains in rehab

While Tammy Slaton got weight-loss surgery months ago, she remains in rehab. Her TikTok shows she and Caleb Willingham, her husband, remain at the Ohio facility together. The insider told The Sun that initially, doctors wanted to monitor Tammy’s progress in rehab. But she now can leave, though her family allegedly wants her to stay.

“She has a choice to leave and they’ve already heard that but like her family’s kind of just pushed her to stay there a little bit longer,” the insider stated. “She was supposed to come home in August after the surgery for a month and her release date was then supposed to be Sept. 1, but they kept pushing it back.”

It’s unclear exactly when Tammy plans to return home to Kentucky with her husband. But 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 fans will likely hear about it on Tammy’s social media.

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

