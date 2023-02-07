Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Tri-City Herald
Social Media Jokes Jeanie Buss-Dwyane Wade Interaction at LeBron James Record-Breaking Game Led To Mike Conley Trade To Lakers
LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night by becoming the No. 1 scorer in NBA history. Several videos of James’ shot and celebration were trending online. But there was one video away from the action that garnered attention as well. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss was seen giving...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Jae Crowder's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The Bucks
Jae Crowder sent out a tweet after getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record
James made NBA history on Tuesday night, and Nike honored the Los Angeles Lakers star with some eye-catching kicks.
Milwaukee Bucks Acquire Jae Crowder From Brooklyn Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks are landing a big asset in Jae Crowder.
Joe Mazzulla plans to play Giannis Antetokounmpo all 48 minutes in the All-Star Game
Could Giannis be in for a long night come the All-Star Game?
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
People Are Loving 1 Man In The Crowd During LeBron James' History-Making Shot
The basketball star may have broken a record, but one man is stealing the show for his courtside behavior.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers will coach Team Dwyane in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
The Antetokounmpo will share the court once again in the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
NBA player hints that Bryn Forbes could be heading back to the Bucks
Following their trade deadline deal for Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee Bucks opened up two roster spots that can be filled via the buyout market. Fans have already started to put together a wish list of names they’d like to see on the roster, but it appears that the team may already have a familiar name in mind. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Ringer NBA Show,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, who spoke about his team’s deadline deals, hinted that a former Buck could be heading back to the 414.
Scottie Pippen Thinks Chicagoans Cheer for Packers, Bucks Too
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green...
theScore
AD denies intentionally disregarding LeBron's historic shot
With LeBron James on the verge of NBA history, Anthony Davis sat on the bench while his teammates and the sold-out crowd at Crypto.com Arena stood up in anticipation of the record-breaking moment. Davis remained there without much reaction as James surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar's all-time scoring mark. However, Davis...
Haslams in Talks to Buy Milwaukee Bucks Stake From Marc Lasry
The Haslam Sports Group, owners of the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew, are in advanced talks to acquire Marc Lasry’s stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations. Lasry owns about 25% of the team, and his stint as the Bucks primary governor is nearing an end, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, managing partners of the Haslam Sports Group, have been speaking with the Bucks owners for the past few months, though there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached. A Haslam Sports Group...
