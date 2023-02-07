ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
FanSided

Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

NBA player hints that Bryn Forbes could be heading back to the Bucks

Following their trade deadline deal for Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee Bucks opened up two roster spots that can be filled via the buyout market. Fans have already started to put together a wish list of names they’d like to see on the roster, but it appears that the team may already have a familiar name in mind. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Ringer NBA Show,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, who spoke about his team’s deadline deals, hinted that a former Buck could be heading back to the 414.
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

AD denies intentionally disregarding LeBron's historic shot

With LeBron James on the verge of NBA history, Anthony Davis sat on the bench while his teammates and the sold-out crowd at Crypto.com Arena stood up in anticipation of the record-breaking moment. Davis remained there without much reaction as James surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar's all-time scoring mark. However, Davis...
Sportico

Haslams in Talks to Buy Milwaukee Bucks Stake From Marc Lasry

The Haslam Sports Group, owners of the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew, are in advanced talks to acquire Marc Lasry’s stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations. Lasry owns about 25% of the team, and his stint as the Bucks primary governor is nearing an end, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, managing partners of the Haslam Sports Group, have been speaking with the Bucks owners for the past few months, though there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached. A Haslam Sports Group...
MILWAUKEE, WI

